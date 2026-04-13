Review: The Cripple of Inishmaan at The Gamm

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The Gamm has dipped back into Martin McDonagh’s canon (previous productions include Hangmen, 2023, A Skull in Connemara, 2016), for their latest production–The Cripple of Inishmaan. Set in the remote Aran Islands, this play shows what feels like a softer side of McDonagh in that it’s a peek into the world of some quirky characters and the neighbors they barely tolerate, but are also woven into every aspect of life. However, there’s a darkness present just below the surface and a casual cruelty permeating all interactions that make these characters come alive. With an excellent ensemble cast and skilled direction from Donnla Hughes The Cripple of Inishmaan is another laugh-out-loud/ wince occasionally offering from The Gamm.

The titular “cripple” of Inishmaan, is a youngish orphan named Billy (Jesse Kodama), who has been in the care of two maiden “aunts” since he was a baby. Inishmaan is a small island where everyone knows everyone and gossip runs rampant, largely due to the reportage of JohnnyPateenMike (Tony Estrella), who takes very seriously his role of keeping everyone informed of what’s going on, whether they want to be informed or not. The latest buzz is about a group of filmmakers who have set up on a nearby island and want to cast locals to get a true picture of what life on the Aran Islands is all about.

Among the most curious about this turn of events are siblings Helen (Bernadette Harding), and Bartley (Jay Edward Clarke), who have convinced local man Babbybobby to give them a boat ride to the filming location. Billy is becoming a bit restless with his small community, and their general disregard for him due to limb differences he was born with, and like most people his age, he wants independence, romantic love and a bit of adventure. Once he learns about Helen and Bartley’s plans, he figures out a way to include himself, and ends up being brought to Hollywood to screen test for the film.

The plot of this play seems secondary to the fun of spending time with the cast of characters, each of whom are incredibly well-drawn and perfectly cast. We first meet Billy’s aunts, Eileen (Rachel Dulude) and Kate (Lilian Klein) in their small general store where they never seem to have in stock the things the people of Inishmaan actually want. Gamm regular Rachel Dulude is always a delight, and she does not disappoint here either. Dulude has a mastery of facial expressions that convey her every thought and feeling, and Eileen’s long-suffering attitude really allows her to steal scenes effortlessly. Aunt Kate is the delightfully dippy half of this odd couple, who gets overly stressed when Billy comes home late and finds solace in talking to rocks.

Tony Estrella shines as JohnnyPateenMike, who is always fishing around for bits of information he can trade for food or whiskey to give to his ancient mother (an unrecognizable Casey Seymour Kim), despite doctor’s orders that she should stop drinking. Despite petty squabbles, the people of this island seem both resigned to and proud of their circumstances. As someone who grew up in a small, insular community, this rings very true and gives this play a real charm and warmth not often present in McDonagh’s work. As JohnnyPateenMike might say– Ireland can’t be so bad if people are writing plays about it!



The Cripple of Inishmaan runs now-May 3 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI. Tickets $67-$77 with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 8 or more. To purchase: gammtheatre.org/inish or call 401-723-4266.



Photo: Rachel Dulude (Eileen) and Jay Edward Clarke (Bartley) Photo by Cat Laine

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