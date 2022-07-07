Full Schedule & Free Events Announced for FringePVD This Month

The full schedule of events have been announced for FringePVD: The Providence Fringe FestivalÂ® presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence: July 17 - 30, 2022. Founded in 2014 by Wilbury Theatre Group and presented since 2017 by Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, FringePVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.

Single Tickets and Fringe PVD Passes are available now. For tickets and the latest updates, visit: FringePVD.org

"The goal of the Fringe Festival has always been to foster an inclusive sense of belonging with our artists and communities we serve," said Josh Short, Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director. "This year, we are building on that connection to our local businesses and partners within the Valley neighborhood. Everything from the performances of the artists themselves at the WaterFire Arts Center and the Steel Yard and beyond, to the special events by Haus of Codec and Binch Press / Queer.Archive. Work, to The Sims Ave Block Party and Family Fringe on July 30, is created to celebrate the strengthening and cultural expansion of our neighborhood and foster that sense of community-building through the arts."

This year's FringePVD features dozens of in-person and online performances at ten stages including multiple sites on WaterFire Art Center's Campus, The Steelyard, Farm Fresh, ISCO, Lost Valley Pizza Co., Binch Press/Queer.Archive.Work, and more.

FringePVD kicks-off this year on Sunday, July 17 with an Opening Night Party from 7:00 - 9:00pm and will continue its community focus with free events throughout the festival including outdoor markets hosted by community partners at Haus of Codec plus Sims Aves Block Party + Family Fringe.

On Monday, July 25 at 7pm the Wilbury Theatre Group and The Public's Radio present the Fringe Mayoral Candidate Forum on the Arts with candidates Gonzalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune, and Brett Smiley in conversation with Don Mays, to be broadcast by The Public's Radio.

Family Fringe (July 30, 1-3pm) continues this year with a kids foam party, free food and games, and performances from Moonshadow Puppet Theatre, PVD World Music, Manton Ave Project and the Woonasquatucket River Rangers.

With support from Rhode Island Commerce Placemaking initiative, Wilbury Theatre Group will host a Sims Ave Block Party (July 30, 3-6pm) bringing together some of the Valley's treasured establishments for a celebration of one of Providence's most exciting neighborhoods. Partners include ISCO: The Industrious Spirit Company, Lost Valley Pizza and Brewery, New Harvest Coffee Roasting, the Steelyard, and more. Performances include Sidy Maiga and Chachi Carvalho and the International Band. Events continue on July 30 with the FringePVD Closing Party (8-10pm) at Lost Valley Pizza and Brewery and the Steelyard with a public celebration of the Festival and performances by Robertico y su Alebreke and more.

FringePVD: The Providence Fringe FestivalÂ® is produced by Wilbury Theatre Group and presented in collaboration with WaterFire Providence. Their year-round staff and creative teams serve in official capacities for the Festival alongside part time Fringe-only staff, volunteers, and collaborators. Founded in 2010, The Wilbury Theatre Group's goal has been to offer audiences from throughout New England affordable access to cutting-edge theatre. Through the development of our Main Series season, outreach and education programs, new work development programs (a.k.a. Studio W), and the Providence Fringe FestivalÂ®, they are proud to bring these professional theatre productions to a diverse and ever-evolving community.

Photo: FringePVD 2021. by Erin X. Smithers.