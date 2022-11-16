FirstWorks to Present International 'Rebels On Ice' Le Patin Libre With Three Free Ice-Dancing Performances

FirstWorks, a Providence-based nonprofit dedicated to connecting art with audiences, will kick off Providence's "Three Nights of Lights" downtown with three free ice-dancing performances by Montréal-based skating company Le Patin Libre. For their first Providence appearance, Le Patin Libre will perform the best of their show-stopping repertoire in "Carte Blanche" at The Providence Rink - BankNewport City Center at 2 Kennedy Plaza, Downtown Providence on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Three, thirty-minute performances are at 6:00, 7:00 and 8:00 p.m., followed by a free, ice-skating dance party, open to all. No tickets are required, all are welcome. For more information visit firstworks.org.

"Le Patin Libre provides a body-rush of a show," said Kathleen Pletcher, FirstWorks Executive Artistic Director. "FirstWorks is proud to contribute to our cultural ecosphere by doing what we do best: creating extraordinary performing arts experiences that gather people together, create community and celebrate Providence."

For "Three Nights of Lights," FirstWorks joins forces with WaterFire Providence, The Avenue Concept, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau and the City of Providence to launch a signature holiday event for the Creative Capital. "Three Nights of Lights" will be held December 1-3, 2022 and will feature performances, three partial WaterFires, a series of events centered around the illumination of many of Providence's murals, and holiday tree lightings. For the full event schedule visit goprovidence.com/three-nights-of-lights.

Le Patin Libre (French for "Free Skate") are pioneers of contemporary skating who defy stereotypes, transforming athleticism into a means of free expression. Founded in Montréal by former high-level figure skaters, the company wields ice, skates and glide as pure mediums of artistic storytelling.

In "Carte Blanche," Le Patin Libre's founders draw on influences from theatre, street dance, and tap - applying it all to the ice rink that is their stage. Le Patin Libre uses ice skating as an entry point to the arts as well as a way to create unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages. The company transforms rinks into dance floors and playgrounds, sharing their passion for skating and creating an immersive and welcoming environment for all.

True to the theme of "Three Nights of Lights," FirstWorks will also illuminate the side of the Trinity Rep building on the corner of Empire and Washington Streets with a free screening of "Urban Carnevale" on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. The performance film was created in December 2020 in partnership with Steer PVD and is a celebration of Providence's talent, tenacity and creativity. Performances include music from Chachi Carvalho, Sidy Maiga and Oumou Sangaré, Nitin Mitta, Fidel Nadal, Natále, Nova One (Roz Raskin), Daniel Bernard Roumain, Becky Bass and emcee Lady J. The film will also be available to stream on-demand for the holidays on the FirstWorks Virtual Stage at firstworks.org.

"Festivals are in our DNA," says Pletcher. "We continue this community building through the arts on a variety of stages, in all seasons - this engagement is FirstWorks' third Urban Carnevale project, produced with support from Rhode Island Commerce."

In addition to the evening performances, FirstWorks will hold educational workshops with Le Patin Libre for Providence middle school students. For more information about FirstWorks education offerings, contact Jamil Jorge, FirstWorks Education Director, at jjorge@firstworks.org.

About FirstWorks

FirstWorks is a non-profit based in Providence, Rhode Island whose purpose is to build the cultural, educational and economic vitality of its community by engaging diverse audiences with world-class performing arts and education programs. Since 2004, FirstWorks festivals, performances and programs have attracted more than 700,000 participants. During its 2021-22 season, FirstWorks produced 52 arts education events reaching over 2,000 Rhode Island youth. New Virtual Learning online platforms furthered FirstWorks educational reach and engaged over 20,000 views from students, educators, and families. FirstWorks is the founding partner of PVDFest and has collaborated with the City of Providence to curate and produce the City's free, signature arts celebration since 2015. In June 2022 the three-day festival drew 115,000 people downtown to experience local and world-class artistry across nine stages, resulting in deep economic impact within the City of Providence and generating over $3 million in total expenditures. The festival has employed over 4,000 artists since its beginning. Embracing collaboration, FirstWorks has fostered over 90 community partnerships across business, social service, government, arts and education sectors. Visit firstworks.org to learn more.

About Le Patin Libre

Le Patin Libre (French for "Free Skate") is a contemporary ice-skating company which uses ice, skates and glides as mediums of storytelling. Founded in 2005 by former high-level figure skaters, the Montréal based group set out with the intention of transforming their athleticism into a means of free expression. Defying stereotypes of ice skating, Le Patin Libre's dynamic choreography exposes the theatrical potential of glide. To learn more about this group, visit https://www.sozoartists.com/lepatinlibre.

Performance Details:

WHO: Montréal's Le Patin Libre

WHAT: Three performances of "Carte Blanche" followed by an ice-skating dance party

WHEN: Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, & 8:00 PM

WHERE: The Providence Rink - BankNewport City Center

HOW: Free and open to the public

WHAT: Screening of FirstWorks performance film "Urban Carnevale"

WHO: Chachi Carvalho, Sidy Maiga and Oumou Sangaré, Nitin Mitta, Fidel Nadal,

Natále, Nova One (Roz Raskin) and others

WHEN: Friday, December 2, 2022 from 5:00-9:00 PM

WHERE: On the side of Trinity Rep building on the corner of Empire and Washington Streets, Downtown Providence. Also online at firstworks.org.

HOW: Free and open to the public