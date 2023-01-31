Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fiercely Funny Play BAD JEWS Announced At The Gamm

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella helms this vicious yet hilarious take on family and faith, tradition and progress, and the complications of identity.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Joshua Harmon's Bad Jews runs from March 2-26 at The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm). Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella helms this vicious yet hilarious take on family and faith, tradition and progress, and the complications of identity.

In Harmon's award-winning play, a beloved grandfather and Holocaust survivor has died, leaving a treasured heirloom with religious significance up for grabs. But who among a group of brawling cousins should get it?

The Bad Jews cast includes Gamm newcomers Sarah Corey as Daphna Feygenbaum, a devout Jew with an Israeli boyfriend; John Hardin as her cousin Liam Haber, a self-absorbed PhD candidate who prides himself on being open to other cultures; and Hillel Rosenshine as Liam's younger brother, Jonah Haber, a college sophomore turned unwilling peacemaker. Gamm regular Nora Eschenheimer (Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Thea Hovstag in A Lie Agreed Upon) plays Liam's big-hearted but non-Jewish girlfriend, Melody.

Harmon, whose play Admissions had a popular and critically acclaimed run at The Gamm in 2020, has a talent for using sharp, witty dialogue to explore universal themes, Estrella said. "I am thrilled to bring Harmon's electric, hilarious, gasp-inducing dialogue back to the Gamm stage. Bad Jews has the whiplash ferocity of Admissions and digs deep to uncover unsettling truths about identity, family and our debt to history. Harmon is like a contemporary Moliere, exposing the hypocrisy that lurks at the heart of self-righteousness while making us laugh wildly if uncomfortably at ourselves," Estrella said.

MASKED MATINEE: A nose and mouth covering is required for patrons attending the performance on Saturday, March 25 at 2pm only.

From the author of Admissions (Gamm 2020), a deliciously savage comedy about family, faith and the complications of identity. A beloved grandfather and Holocaust survivor has died, leaving a treasured heirloom with religious significance up for grabs. But who should get it? Volatile, self-described "Super Jew" Daphna, who plans to move to Israel after college; or her wealthy, self-absorbed cousin Liam, an ethnic studies grad student with a secular worldview and a shiksa girlfriend? Then there's Jonah, Liam's younger brother, forced to play peacemaker as the rivals argue, insult, and try to outwit each other to the play's bitter, hilarious end.

Bad Jews runs from March 2-26 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: $55-$65; preview performances (March 2-5) just $38. Information about Friday night pay-what-you-wish rush tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/badjews.

Founded in 1984, the non-profit Gamm Theatre is proud to tell stories that entertain, provoke, and engage seriously with the most important issues of our time. The Gamm further serves the public with educational programming that enriches the cultural and civic life of our community. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Managing Director Amy Gravell, The Gamm is a regionally recognized, award-winning theater and a proud member of New England Area Theatre (NEAT), a bargaining unit of the Actors' Equity Association.




Wilbury Theatre Group presents a limited run of /a.dick.ted/ OR, learning to breathe underwater; a ritual of lemons. also known as, I love you, I hate you, shut up & tell me everything! [a mostly-true entirely-honest tale of recovery] A SOLO PUNK ROCK EPIC POEM - February 24 through March 4, 2023.
For the first time ever, Dino Ranch Live is hitting the road and will Dino-SOAR onto The VETS stage on May 18. The fun-filled, family friendly and action-packed live show is based on the hit animated series seen on Disney Junior and follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their lovable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio.
What did our critic think of THE OLDEST PROFESSION at Burbage Theatre Company?
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

January 31, 2023

January 30, 2023

Inspired by COME FROM AWAY, the Tony Award winning musical based on a true story which exemplifies the best in human kindness and fittingly, also in celebration of National Make a Friend Day, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will host a community food drive to benefit We Share Hope on Saturday, February 11 from 10A to 2P.
January 30, 2023

For the first time ever, Dino Ranch Live is hitting the road and will Dino-SOAR onto The VETS stage on May 18. The fun-filled, family friendly and action-packed live show is based on the hit animated series seen on Disney Junior and follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their lovable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio.
January 25, 2023

Trinity Repertory Company has announced that award-winning actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen will be honored with the 2023 Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.
January 25, 2023

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced the four new schools that have been selected to participate in the 2023 Disney Musicals in Schools program. The program is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools.
