Epic Theatre Premieres New Game Show FILL IN THE BLANCK

Epic Theatre Company continues it's "Stay Safe, Stay Home" series with its biggest digital undertaking yet--an irreverent game show inspired by the television classic Match Game, hosted by Epic's very own Aaron Blanck, and featuring a roster of local talent and iconic celebrities all trying their best to Fill in the Blanck.

"We haven't tried to tackle any long-form content yet," said Epic Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli, "I know that I personally have been having a hard time getting behind using Zoom and forums like it to present theater, even though I've really enjoy watching other theaters explore the best ways to utilize it. It wasn't until Aaron suggested doing a digital version of a game show everybody loves that I thought we had really landed on something that fit with our other digital programming and offered the chance to take it a step further."

Fill in the Blanck features Aaron Blanck's trademark sense of humor as he hosts Facebook's newest and wildest game show. Joining him to compete are local actors Catia (Edward II, Burbage Theatre) and Eden Casteel (Assassins, Gamm Theatre), who are trying to read the minds of some famous (and occasionally deceased) celebrities as they compete to figure out how to complete some over-the-top sentences written by Aaron himself. It's mad-libs gone mad--in a truly Epic way.

The celebrity panel is made up of Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Shelley Duvall, Gwyneth Paltrow, ET, and COVID-19 portrayed by Kerry Giorgi (The Moors, Epic), Michael Puppi (Julius Caesar, Burbage Theatre), Beth Alianiello (Aaron Blanck's Trick or Treat-quel, Epic), Melanie Stone (Agnes of God, Epic), Katie Westgate (The Moors, Epic), and Brian Kozak (Hand to God, Burbage Theatre).

Fill in the Blanck premieres this Saturday, April 26th at 7pm on Epic's Facebook Page, located at https://www.facebook.com/EpicTheatreCo





