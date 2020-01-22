Epic Theatre Company Will Produce the First Major Local Revival of AGNES OF GOD

Epic Theatre Company is has reunited the team from its smash production of Lauren Gunderson's "The Revolutionists" to produce the first major local revival of John Pielmeier's "Agnes of God." This searing story of a young nun faced with an impossible dilemma is sure to be the most talked about drama of the season.

"Some plays become so popular that they actually burn out just before they're able to enter that canon of always-staged classics," says Epic Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli, "I'd never seen Agnes of God, and when I would talk to people about it, they would refer to it as this dated play that was overdone and that's why you don't see it very much anymore. Then I sat down to read it, and I couldn't believe how much it reads like a contemporary play. It's artfully written without any excess--just three unforgettable characters, all of them women, fighting with everything they've got to be heard."

Agnes of God centers on Agnes, a nun found shortly after giving birth. Her baby has been murdered, and Agnes is the suspect. A doctor has been sent to evaluate her, only to wind up facing off with a steely Mother Superior who claims she's trying to protect the girl. The secrets exposed and the faith challenged in this gripping play will leave audiences questioning who they believe--and why.

Lynne Collinson is back in the Director's chair along with Stage Manager, and Director of Production at Epic, Samantha Gaus, Assistant Director Peggy Becker, and actress Angelique Dina as Agnes. They're joined by Epic Artistic Associate Melanie Stone (Dada Woof, Papa Hot) and Lee Rush (American Drag).

"Everyone at Epic is so excited about the strength of this team," says Broccoli, "From the cast to the production crew, we just feel like we've already hit a home run. Lynne has the perfect depth of expertise and experience to bring this story to 2020 and show why it's as relevant as ever. New work is something that really excites us, but it's equally thrilling to find a play that's been tucked away for awhile and show it off one more time."

Agnes of God runs February 7th - 23rd at the Artists' Exchange located at 50 Rolfe Square in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Tickets are $10 - $20 and can be purchased HERE.

AGNES OF GOD

Written by John Pielmeier

Directed by Lynne Collinson

Featuring

Angelique Dina

Lee Rush

Melanie Stone

Stage Manager and Epic Production Manager: Samantha Gaus

Executive Director: Megan Ruggiero

Sound Design: Theodore Clement

Epic Operations Manager: Kerry Giorgi

Epic Technical Director: Alexander Sprague

Artistic Associates: Alvaro Beltran, Angelique Dina, Korey Pimentel, Melanie Stone

Poster Design: Luciana Jimenez

Resident Photographers: Dave Cantelli and Samantha Gaus

Performances

Friday, February 7th @ 8pm

Saturday, February 8th @ 8pm

Friday, February 14th @ 8pm

Saturday, February 15th @ 8pm

Friday, February 21st @ 8pm

Saturday, February 22nd @ 8pm Sunday, February 23rd @ 3pm

All performances at 50 Rolfe Square, Cranston RI

Tickets: $20 General Admission, $15 Seniors, $10 Students





