Epic Announces Angelique Dina As New Associate Artistic Director

Epic has announced Angelique Dina as new Associate Artistic Director:

"We are so excited to announce Angelique Dina as Epic's new Associate Artistic Director Position.

Angelique started with Epic as an actress, then a Producer and Assistant Director on shows like "Lizzie Borden, Lizzie Borden" and "Fires in the Mirror." When we launched our #StaySafe Series, she created and curated one of our most popular digital programs "Checking In."

This new position will be specifically tailored to Angelique as we ensure that any new positions created by Epic are made to engaged directly with our recently announced action plan. That includes giving the Associate Artistic Director an authoritative voice in programming future digital content, season selection, casting, staffing, and making sure the company stays vigorous in achieving the goals set out by the action plan and expanding the plan as time goes on. She'll also be joining our regular line-up of Mainstage Directors, beginning with next season's Pipeline by Dominique Morisseau.

Angelique will also continue as the host for "Checking In" as it continues to highlight important societal issues by hosting conversations with local people who are making a difference in the state.

The latest episode of "Checking In" will be this Thursday evening at 7pm on the Epic Instagram (@EpicTheatreCo).

We look forward to working with Angelique in her new role at the company, and we feel very lucky to have her onboard."

Photo Credit: Dave Cantelli

