Epic Announces All Digital Summer Season

Epic Theatre Company has announced its first-ever, all-digital summer season. After shifting its schedule, the company has decided to postpone its production of "The Laramie Project" and "I Can Speak" in favor of productions tailored specifically for online platforms that will debut in July and August, respectively.

"I've been saying that the key to making it to the next chapter of all this is a willingness to change," says Epic Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli, "In that spirit, we are so thrilled that we can stay connected to our audiences with increased social media presence and by creating some of the first, home-grown, full-length theater created especially for digital platforms."

In July, Epic will be presenting "Aaron Blanck Discovers America!" a profane and patriotic new play from the company's Resident Renegade.

Then in August, Broccoli will be starring in his brand new play "Mayor Pete." He'll be taking on the titular role in the one-man show about America's most famous Mayor.

Epic will also be expanding its current #StaySafe Series with more online programming across multiple platforms, including several special events that will feature artists from all over the country.

"We certainly can't wait to be back in a theater again," says Broccoli, "But Epic has always been about finding a way to do a lot with a little, so as new challenges present themselves, we'll be there with three folding chairs and a light board that only works half the time."

For more information about Epic's summer season, e-mail Info@EpicTheatreRI.org

*Photo by Dave Cantelli





