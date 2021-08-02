Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America Concert Announced at Theatre By The Sea

Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to welcome back members of the Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America, who have proven to be very popular with audiences in previous seasons. This very special concert will be presented on Monday, August 30 at 7:30 pm.

"I am thrilled that the Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America is available to join us once again," said Bill Hanney. "Audiences don't seem to be able to get enough of the music from this era! Whenever we present one of these concerts, they tend to sell out very quickly and I am continually asked when they will be returning. After the crazy year we just experienced, I'm so glad to be able to give audiences this wonderful gift!"

This nostalgic evening with all Hall of Fame inductees, features many original stars from the golden age of Doo-Wopp including Back in Time featuring recording lead singers of The Flamingos and The Dubs singing the hits "Could This Be Magic," "I Only Have Eyes For You," "Silhouettes," "Come Go With Me," and "Why Do Fools Fall In Love," and The All Original Super Ladies of Doo-Wopp singing their hits "Don't Say Nothin' Bad About My Baby," "Do-Wa-Diddy," "Lonely Nights," "Sally Go Round The Roses," "Tell Him," "Chains," and "A Little Bit of Soap."

The Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America will be at Theatre By The Sea on Monday, August 30 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $30 - $63 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x 112. Tickets are on sale online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday through Saturday by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).