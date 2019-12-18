Daniel Bernard Roumain to Perform Redemption Songs And Sonatas With The Humanist Septet

Renowned violinist/composer Daniel Bernard Roumain collaborates with local music makers in a concert infused with electronic, urban, and classical sounds, celebrating a worldview of civil rights for all.

Daniel Bernard Roumain's genre-bending collaborations span the worlds of Philip Glass, Bill T. Jones, Savion Glover, and Lady Gaga. Although classically trained, his music is infused with electronic, urban, and African American influences, leading Esquire Magazine to name him "New Face of Classical Music."

As FirstWorks' first Artistic Ambassador, DBR's work with local artists reaches a joyful new peak in this concert featuring six of Providence's own creative voices. From Bob Marley to the Haitian and Israeli national anthems, "Redemption Songs" is a composer's view of our desire to define ourselves, our world, and sometimes, one another.

The Humanist Septet is:

Becky Bass (steel pan, vocals)

Daniel Bernard Roumain (violin)

Christopher Johnson (spoken word)

Kim Trusty (guitar, vocals)

Jerry Wilfong (bass)

and special guests TBA

Part of FirstWorks' Raise Your Voice project. Made possible in part with support the National Endowment for the Arts and Providence's Department of Art, Culture + Tourism.





