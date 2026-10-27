Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Dance Theatre of Harlem and National Ballet of Canada Dancers to Lead THE NUTCRACKER at Hanover Theatre
Dancers including Delaney Washington and Micah Bullard will perform with live orchestration led by conductor Jonathan McPhee.
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced the principal cast for its 19th annual production of THE NUTCRACKER, running November 27–29, 2026, on the theater's main stage in Worcester, Massachusetts.
The holiday ballet will bring together dancers from leading companies, Hanover Theatre alumni, and emerging performers for five performances featuring live orchestral music, elaborate costumes, and lighting and scenery by Broadway designers.
The principal cast will feature Delaney Washington and Micah Bullard of Dance Theatre of Harlem as the Snow Queen and Snow King, Noah Parets of the National Ballet of Canada as the Sugar Plum Cavalier, and Mia Steedle of Sacramento Ballet as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
The production will feature live music performed by The Hanover Theatre Nutcracker Orchestra under the direction of returning Music Director and Conductor Jonathan McPhee. Conductor emeritus of Boston Ballet, McPhee has also worked with companies including The Royal Ballet and the Martha Graham Dance Company.
This year's production will also feature the Worcester Children's Chorus Chamber Ensemble.
Set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's score, THE NUTCRACKER is a two-act ballet that premiered in Russia in December 1892. Based on stories by E.T.A. Hoffmann and Alexandre Dumas, the ballet follows Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker doll as a Christmas gift and enters a magical world where toys and other characters come to life.
The Hanover Theatre's annual production combines classical ballet with theatrical staging, colorful costumes, and live music in a holiday tradition designed for audiences of all ages.
Performance and Ticket Information
THE NUTCRACKER will run November 27–29, 2026, with the following performances:
- Friday, November 27, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Saturday, November 28, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, November 29, at 1 p.m.
The production runs approximately two hours and six minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.
Tickets range from $52 to $79, including all fees, depending on seat location and availability. Tickets are available through The Hanover Theatre's ticketing website or by contacting the box office at 877-571-7469. Patrons can save on handling fees by purchasing tickets in person at the box office.
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