Dance Theatre of Harlem and National Ballet of Canada Dancers to Lead THE NUTCRACKER at Hanover Theatre

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The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced the principal cast for its 19th annual production of THE NUTCRACKER, running November 27–29, 2026, on the theater's main stage in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The holiday ballet will bring together dancers from leading companies, Hanover Theatre alumni, and emerging performers for five performances featuring live orchestral music, elaborate costumes, and lighting and scenery by Broadway designers.

The principal cast will feature Delaney Washington and Micah Bullard of Dance Theatre of Harlem as the Snow Queen and Snow King, Noah Parets of the National Ballet of Canada as the Sugar Plum Cavalier, and Mia Steedle of Sacramento Ballet as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The production will feature live music performed by The Hanover Theatre Nutcracker Orchestra under the direction of returning Music Director and Conductor Jonathan McPhee. Conductor emeritus of Boston Ballet, McPhee has also worked with companies including The Royal Ballet and the Martha Graham Dance Company.

This year's production will also feature the Worcester Children's Chorus Chamber Ensemble.

Set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's score, THE NUTCRACKER is a two-act ballet that premiered in Russia in December 1892. Based on stories by E.T.A. Hoffmann and Alexandre Dumas, the ballet follows Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker doll as a Christmas gift and enters a magical world where toys and other characters come to life.

The Hanover Theatre's annual production combines classical ballet with theatrical staging, colorful costumes, and live music in a holiday tradition designed for audiences of all ages.

Performance and Ticket Information

THE NUTCRACKER will run November 27–29, 2026, with the following performances:

Friday, November 27, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 28, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 29, at 1 p.m.

The production runs approximately two hours and six minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.

Tickets range from $52 to $79, including all fees, depending on seat location and availability. Tickets are available through The Hanover Theatre's ticketing website or by contacting the box office at 877-571-7469. Patrons can save on handling fees by purchasing tickets in person at the box office.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 03 Hrs 12 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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