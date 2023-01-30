Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DINO RANCH LIVE Comes To The VETS in Providence in May

The event is on May 18.

Jan. 30, 2023  
DINO RANCH LIVE Comes To The VETS in Providence in May

For the first time ever, Dino Ranch Live is hitting the road and will Dino-SOAR onto The VETS stage on May 18. The fun-filled, family friendly and action-packed live show is based on the hit animated series seen on Disney Junior and follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their lovable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio. Dino Ranch Live tour schedule, tickets and VIP packages can be found at www.dinoranchlive.com.

Presales begin tomorrow January 31 and there are a number of opportunities available: Citi Cardmembers presale begins January 31; the Dino Ranch Facebook and Instagram follower and Bandsintown presales begin February 1; and, Ticketmaster and local venue presales begin February 2 (all presales begin at 10 a.m. local time). Tickets go on sale to the general public February 3. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise and character experiences. Tickets available online at TheVetsRI.com or by calling (401) 421.ARTS (2787).

Produced by Fierylight and Terrapin Station Entertainment, Dino Ranch Live combines a unique mix of two favorite preschool passions: dinosaurs and ranchers. In the live show, the Dino Rancheroos introduce the trainee Rancheroos (the audience) to Dino Ranch, the thrill of ranch life and teach them how to ride, lasso and and introduce them to thrilling adventure. After a very rare Dino egg gets stolen by the mischievous Tin Horn Trio, Jon, Min and Miguel must pursue them to save the rare egg. They head into the Badlands where many adventures await including a roar-off with a rogue T-Rex.

"We are turning Dino Ranch into an epic, live adventure that audiences will never forget. I'm so excited to bring the successful TV series and family-favorite elements from the show to life on stage for what will be the first live theatre experience for many young fans," said Richard Lewis, writer and director of Dino Ranch Live and CEO of Fierylight.

Kate Schlomann, EVP Brand Management and Content Marketing, Boat Rocker said, "Dino Ranch Live is an epic, roarsome adventure. We know that our young fans will be thrilled by the incredible show created by Fierylight and Terrapin Station Entertainment. The dynamic combination of adventurous young ranchers and daring dinos provides a fans with a real life Dino Ranch spectacle that will delight all our Rancheroos."

Dino Ranch has been a monster hit since launching in January 2021 on Disney Junior, Disney Now and subsequently on Disney+ in the U.S. and the UK. Friday, January 27th was the start of Dino Ranch Marathon Week on Disney Junior and now fans can expect to experience the same thrilling adventures of ranch life on-stage in the fast-paced and exciting live show.

Dino Ranch is created by Matt Fernandes (of Industrial Brothers) and produced by Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker, in association with CBC Kids and Radio-Canada. Boat Rocker manages the global franchise development, including content distribution and consumer products.




Review: THE OLDEST PROFESSION at Burbage Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE OLDEST PROFESSION at Burbage Theatre Company
What did our critic think of THE OLDEST PROFESSION at Burbage Theatre Company?
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Review: WERE GONNA DIE at Wilbury Theatre Group Photo
Review: WE'RE GONNA DIE at Wilbury Theatre Group
What did our critic think of WE'RE GONNA DIE at Wilbury Theatre Group?
FirstWorks to Light Up Providence G Ballroom With Performance By Hip-Hop Dance Duo The Won Photo
FirstWorks to Light Up Providence G Ballroom With Performance By Hip-Hop Dance Duo The Wondertwins
FirstWorks, a Providence-based nonprofit dedicated to connecting art with audiences, will present Boston-based street dance pioneers The Wondertwins in an entertaining night of dance moves reflecting old-school hip-hop, street style, Broadway and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Trinity Rep Pell AwardsTed Danson and Mary Steenburgen Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Trinity Rep Pell Awards
January 25, 2023

Trinity Repertory Company has announced that award-winning actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen will be honored with the 2023 Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.
PPAC Announces Four New Schools Selected for Disney Musicals in Schools ProgramPPAC Announces Four New Schools Selected for Disney Musicals in Schools Program
January 25, 2023

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced the four new schools that have been selected to participate in the 2023 Disney Musicals in Schools program. The program is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools.
Aurea Ensemble to Present Reprise Performance of EATING POETRY—Food For The Soul On A Winter DayAurea Ensemble to Present Reprise Performance of EATING POETRY—Food For The Soul On A Winter Day
January 23, 2023

Aurea Ensemble is reprising its 2022 program, Eating Poetry, a performance of music and poetry on Sunday, January 29, 2023, 4:00pm.
Photos: First Look At WE'RE GONNA DIE At Wilbury Theatre GroupPhotos: First Look At WE'RE GONNA DIE At Wilbury Theatre Group
January 19, 2023

Performances start this week for the Rhode Island premiere of We're Gonna Die by Young Jean Lee, presented by Wilbury Theatre Group and directed by Marcel A. Mascaro. The production features Helena Tafuri*, Chazz Bruce, Jose Docen and Teddy Lytle. Check out photos here!
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cancels Performance at PPACJAGGED LITTLE PILL Cancels Performance at PPAC
January 18, 2023

Due to a technical difficulty with the set's automation,  the Tuesday, January 17th performance of JAGGED LITTLE PILL at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) was cancelled. 
share