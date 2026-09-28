DEATHTRAP to Open at Little Theatre of Fall River
Director David Faria helms the dark comedy-mystery with Kyle Barrett leading a cast that includes Lizzy Newbold, Michael Thompson, Vanessa Medeiros, and Steven Camara.
Little Theatre of Fall River will present Deathtrap by Ira Levin, opening at Little Theatre's Firebarn.
Deathtrap is the story of Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers who is struggling to overcome a string of recent failures and a shortage of funds. Bruhl appears comfortable in his charming Connecticut home, but everything changes when a student in his writing seminar sends him a new script – a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway hit. Sidney sees an opportunity. With his wife's help, he devises a plan to 'collaborate' with the student, an idea which the younger man quickly accepts. Suspense mounts steadily as the plot begins to twist and turn with devilish cleverness that builds to a startling finale.
Director David Faria shares that he 'chose to direct Deathtrap because I wanted to challenge myself with a deft and complex play. Over the last few years I've come to be known as a director of silly, slapstick farces, and I wanted to challenge myself and audiences to see something completely different.' He is also excited for audiences to see this 'well written, well plotted dark comedy/mystery/thriller. It is the kind of play that audiences can enjoy on a variety of levels. Deathtrap is a perfect play for the spooky season.'
The cast is made up of some excellent actors who bring nuance and detail to these well written characters. The cast is led by Kyle Barrett as the famed writer Sidney Bruhl, and also features Lizzy Newbold as Sidney's wife, Myra Bruhl, Michael Thompson as novice writer Clifford Anderson, Vanessa Medeiros as celebrity Dutch psychic Helga ten Dorp, and Steven Camara as lawyer Porter Milgrim.
Deathtrap is the play where the only thing sharper than wit is the knife.
Production Team
Director David Faria
Stage Manager Nelia Faria
Assistant to the Director Ethan Lazaro
Set design by David Faria and John Ashley
Lighting Design by David Faria
Sound Design by David Faria
Props by Kara DiPaola
Costumes by Emily Fleet
Performance Details
Where: The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River, 340 Prospect St. Fall River, MA 02720
When: October 15-17 and 22 - 24 at 7:30 PM and October 18 and 25 at 2:00 PM
Tickets: $25 general admission. Purchase tickets at https://www.littletheatre.net/deathtrap.
For more information, visit www.littletheatre.net or email tickets@littletheatre.net
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