MACHINAL: A DANCE OF DEFIANCE World Premiere to be Presented at Ballet Rhode Island

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In a world that demands silence, she moves. A striking adaptation of Sophie Treadwell's landmark 1928 expressionist stageplay, Ballet Rhode Island will present the world premiere of a new ballet, Machinal: A Dance of Defiance. Running May 7-10 at Ballet RI's Black Box Theatre and May 14-17 at the University of Rhode Island's J Studio, in collaboration with the University of Rhode Island, this empowering tale told through the visceral physicality of dance is not to be missed.

Machinal tells the story of a woman caught in the cold machinery of modern life: her body controlled, her voice ignored, her choices not her own. Through stylized choreography and haunting rhythms, this adaptation strips away dialogue to reveal the raw, physical truth of one woman's rebellion. Stark and fiercely contemporary, it is a portrait of alienation and, ultimately, defiance.

Choreographed by Yury Yanowsky and co-adapted with Rachel Walshe, together they breathe new life into Treadwell's theatrical masterwork, translating its expressionist power into the language of the body. Built from the ground up right here in Rhode Island, original sets are being constructed by Scenic Designer Renée Surprenant Fitzgerald, costumes designed by Costume Designer David Howard, and music sourced expressly for this production, the world premiere and first ballet adaptation of Machinal. Every element has been created and powered by local artists, showcasing the excellence and creativity that make the Ocean State special.

The two-venue run reflects Ballet Rhode Island's deep investment in the Rhode Island arts community and its ongoing partnership with the University of Rhode Island, bringing this work to audiences across the state in two intimate, immersive spaces ideally suited to the production's raw, close-quarters intensity. Don't miss out - get tickets today!

Performances will take place at Ballet RI Black Box Theatre, 825 Hope Street in Providence, RI on May 7 at 1:00 PM; May 8 at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM; May 9 at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM; and May 10 at 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM. Additional performances will be held at the University of Rhode Island, J Studio, Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road in Kingston, RI on May 14 and 15 at 7:00 PM; May 16 at 1:30 PM and 7:00 PM; and May 17 at 1:30 PM.