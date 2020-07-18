Contemporary Theater Company Presents Improvised PATIO MUSICAL

The Contemporary Theatre Company presents Patio Musical: An Improvised Musical, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm on the Riverfront Performance Patio.

Each night the audience comes up with a title and chooses from our improvisers' pitches for the show, then a full musical comes to life before your eyes. Every night is completely new and will never been seen again, so don't miss out!

Members can use Membership Improv tickets.

Note: Parties will be set up at least 6' apart to accommodate social distancing, and masks must be worn by all audience members, staff, and performers at all times. Seating is limited, so you must get tickets in advance.

Purchase at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=115550.

CTC is a local, non-profit theater producing year-round entertainment using Rhode Island talent to tell stories that engage and delight our community! The CTC features scripted and improvised shows, youth classes and camps, improv and theater classes, and more!

