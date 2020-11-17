Blackstone River Theatre Presents Virtual Homecoming Concert

The event takes place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

What would have been Blackstone River Theatre's 21st Homecoming Concert this year, celebrating its 20th year of programming, will now be the venue's first self-produced online concert!

As always, the event is designed to be a fundraiser for Blackstone River Theatre and this year it is needed more than ever. The following artists are donating their performances: Atwater~Donnelly, Partington & Sweeney, Ryefield Cove, Torrin Ryan, Kim Trusty, and The Vox Hunters.

Stay tuned for purchasing details in the next week as the venue finalizes the process!

The ticket price is $15 but there will be an additional $3.80 charge added on by the streaming platform that goes to them. Once purchased, you will have access to the Homecoming Concert for 72 hours in case you want to watch it again or even at a time different from its initial live showing!

Learn more at https://www.riverfolk.org/events-tickets/.

