Arctic Playhouse Postpones EXIT LAUGHING

The Arctic Playhouse (TAP) announced today that due to a malfunction with the main drainage pipe at the theatre, its current production of Exit Laughing, which opened to rave reviews last week and was scheduled to continue for the next two weekends, must pause for an unexpected intermission to allow for repairs. Performances will resume on Thursday, March 3, and will continue through Sunday, March 13.

Tickets previously purchased for this weekend's performances will be automatically transferred to the closing weekend. For any questions or concerns, please leave a message for the box office at (401) 573-3443 or send an email to thearcticplayhouse@gmail.com.

When the biggest highlight in your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the "girls," what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you're Connie, Leona, and Millie, three southern ladies from Birmingham, they do the most daring thing they're ever done, which results in one of the wildest, most exciting nights of their lives and a whole new way of looking at all the fun someone can have when they're truly living!

Directed by the multi-talented Richard Johnson, this adult-themed, two-act play by Paul Elliott features a talented five-person cast including Karen Gail Kessler, Lynda DiStefano, Sharon Johnson, Jenson Tavares, and Graham Stokes.

Exit Laughing continues at The Arctic Playhouse from March 3 - 13. The remaining performances are scheduled for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays 3/3 and 2:00. The last Sunday matinee on 3/13 will take place at 4:30 due to the St. Patrick's Day parade taking place earlier in the day. The theatre is located at 1249 Main Street, West Warwick, RI. Tickets are available online 24 hours a day at www.thearcticplayhouse.com and may be purchased via telephone by calling (401) 573-3443.