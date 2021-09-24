Academy Players Of RI Announces Fall 2021 Classes And Workshops

The Academy Players of Rhode Island are gearing up for a fun and exciting 2021, and this year, they are preparing for something new! Starting October 11th, they are offering a multitude of classes and workshops! They are offering the following classes, each with its own experienced teacher, knowledgeable in their craft!

Piano Lessons with Megan Mahoney

Technical Theater with Dean Palmer Jr.

Intro to Musical Theater with Emmilee Jordan

Making Bold Choices: Improvising on the Open Stage with Neal Leaheey

Creative Writing with Shannon Rodrigues

Photography with Chelsea Morgan

Visual Art with Jonathan Izzard

Visit their website www.academyplayersri.org for more information on these wonderful classes!