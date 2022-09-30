Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Mellencamp Comes To PPAC In 2023

Tickets for John Mellencamp Live and In Person go on sale next Friday, October 7 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office.

Sep. 30, 2022  
Live from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opening of his new permanent exhibition, John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour "Live and In Person 2023" set to kick off in February. Presented by longtime promoter AEG Presents and sponsored by Turner Classic Movies, the tour will see 76 shows across North America, including a concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 8P.

Tickets for John Mellencamp Live and In Person go on sale next Friday, October 7 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS. Tickets are $49.50 - $139.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation's Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award, the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award, and most recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publisher.


