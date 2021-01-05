Women's Theatre Festival Calls for Applications for WTFRINGE LAB 21

Women's Theatre Festival has announced the continuation and expansion of our signature "WTFringe Lab" program. This all-virtual training and development program for early-stage artists now includes cohort tracks for directors, streamers, and performers. Applications will be open December 28-January 22, with a program start date of February 3. This training program will culminate in a production for WTFringe in July 2021, and will prepare participants to direct, stream, or perform with confidence on the virtual stage and beyond.

WTFRINGE LAB 21

Application Timeline:

December 28, 2020: applications live for all cohorts. Early applications are encouraged.

January 22, 2021: applications close

January 22-24, 2021 (or before): virtual candidate interviews

January 30, 2021 (or before): applicants notified

Program Timeline:

WTFringe Lab cohorts will meet February-July 2021 on Wednesdays from 7-9:30 p.m. ET in a (variable) 3 weeks on, one week off structure (19 sessions + rehearsals, tech commitments, performances, and other necessary meetings related to production needs). Accepted cohort members are expected to attend every session.

Cost:

Sliding Scale "Pay What You Can"

Tuition for WTFringe Lab is $300-$1500 sliding scale, payable in monthly installments of $50-$250 (February-July 2021). Scholarships are available and no accepted candidate will be turned down based on financial need. Contact education@womenstheatrefestival.com for more information.

Instructors:

Rowen Haigh, Directing Cohort (https://www.rowenhaigh.com/)

Mikki Marvel, Streaming Design & Production Cohort (http://www.mikkimarvel.com)

Juliana Valente, Performance Cohort (https://www.julianavalente.com/)

Curriculum:

Directing Cohort:

The purpose of the WTFringe Lab 21 Directing Cohort is to establish a foundational understanding of the creative, logistical, physical, and interpersonal aspects of directing, with a focus on virtual theatre production. In this hands-on course, cohort members will practice:

complex script analysis

articulating and implementing a clear directorial vision

executing dynamic, full-bodied staging

communicating within and across creative and production teams

conducting inclusive audition and casting processes

balancing artistic and logistical production needs

exploring or deepening a personal aesthetic

giving and receiving constructive feedback

In addition to in-class assignments, directors will also work with the other cohorts to take a full production from concept to execution for WTFringe 2021 (show to be announced).

Streaming Cohort

The purpose of the WTFringe Lab 21 Streaming Design and Production Cohort is to empower new and early-stage streamers to conceptualize, execute, and manage all aspects of the theatrical live-streaming process. In this hands-on course, participants will:

Learn core concepts and practices of virtual theatre

Learn how to live-stream virtual events

Conceptualize, design, and build a live-streamed virtual theatre production

Break down the different artistic and technical roles involved in live-streaming virtual theatre

In addition to in-class assignments, streamers will also work with the other cohorts to take a full production from concept to execution for WTFringe 2021 (show to be announced).

Performance Cohort

The purpose of the WTFringe Lab 21 Performance Cohort is to awaken the imagination, emotion, and intellect of the actor by making them aware of the transforming power and universality of the skills required to achieve excellence and versatility in the performance of a virtual production. In this hands-on course, participants will:

Practice and deepen a disciplined approach to voice, speech, and movement

Pursue intellectual and creative rigor in dissecting text, subtext, and style

Study and practice lighting and set design to enhance their individual virtual "stage"

Learn and develop creative solutions for zero-budget home studios, as well as exploring resources for optional studio equipment investments

Re-form a concept of "self" for the virtual space that encompasses body, mind, and use of technology

Utilize and transform that "self" to manifest authentic human experiences in the virtual performance space

In addition to in-class assignments, performers will also work with the other cohorts to take a full production from concept to execution for WTFringe 2021 (show to be announced).

Application Information:

WTFringe Lab 21 seeks early stage DIRECTORS, STREAMERS, and PERFORMERS who want to apply to participate in a virtual, cohort-based education and production process to deepen their understanding, familiarity, and skills in creating, producing, and performing live virtual theatre.

The application for the WTFringe Lab DIRECTING cohort can be found here: http://bit.ly/lab21_directing_app

The application for the WTFringe Lab STREAMING DESIGN AND PRODUCTION cohort can be found here: http://bit.ly/lab21_streaming_app

The application for the WTFringe Lab PERFORMANCE cohort can be found here: http://bit.ly/lab21_performance_app

Applicants of all ages, backgrounds, ethnicities, and gender identities are encouraged to apply. Women's Theatre Festival welcomes all women, marginalized gender, and ally applicants who wish to learn and work in a femme-dominant environment.

Each cohort will accept a maximum of ten members.

No prior virtual theatre or streaming experience is required, but applicants to each cohort must complete the full application and meet these prerequisites: Directors: must have 1 directing credit (class, assistant directing, or show credit) Streamers: should understand the basics of what a stage manager does;

1 stage management credit is helpful but not required (class, assistant stage management, or show credit) Performers: must have a performance resume of at least three credits.

Cohort applicants can be anywhere in the world as long as they are able to attend the scheduled virtual meetings.

All applicants should have consistent and reliable internet access and adequate hardware (typically a laptop or desktop computer) to be able to view, hear, and participate in all cohort activities and performances.

Streaming Cohort applicants must have the hardware, software, and reliable internet bandwidth necessary to meet basic technical requirements of running a live stream.

Technical requirements will be discussed in more detail during the interview process, so feel free to apply even if you aren't sure about this

Minimum computer requirements: Intel Core i5-4670 processor (or its AMD equivalent) 8 GB of RAM Mac, Windows 7, or Newer than Windows 7 Upload Speed (Check this at: https://www.speedtest.net/) Minimum upload speed 4-6 mbps Highly recommended: The ability to use ethernet instead of wifi. This will give a more stable connection and therefore a more stable stream. Second monitor. It is very challenging, but not impossible, to stream with only 1 monitor.

Applicants who are accepted must sign a contract of commitment to: remain in the cohort for the full duration of the program pay the sliding scale tuition in agreed-upon installments between January-July 2021



If you have questions about the application process that are not answered here, please contact education@womenstheatrefestival.com.