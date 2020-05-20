WTF's FREAKSHOW Braves The Digital Proscenium

The Women's Theatre Festival proudly presents FREAKSHOW by Carson Kreitzer. This live virtual theatrical spectacular will be streamed directly into audience's homes. In producing this show, the team explores all manner of staging, set, and lighting opportunities presented by the new digital proscenium.

Step this way into the inner world of Mr. Flip's Traveling Freakshow, a collection of marvels such as Amalia, The Woman With No Arms Or Legs, The Pinhead, and Aquaboy the Human Salamander. As they travel from town to town, Mr. Flip keeps an eye out for potential new acts-often children with a physical difference that he can mold and exploit into something sensational. Behind the scenes, Judith and Matthew keep the show running. The Girl falls hopelessly in love with Aquaboy and runs away with the troupe.

"The spectacle of Freakshow will dazzle and discomfort the audience," says co-director Rowen Haigh, "but the heart of the story is about love, sacrifice, and choosing to put others' happiness above your own." Stage management team member Key Alexander knows "audiences will be surprised by how very connected the cast is despite being miles apart and how the tech elements meld everything together so seamlessly."

Content warning: sexual and violent language

To get tickets, please visit https://freakshowwtf.eventbrite.com. Ticket price is $10. May 29 preview at 11:59pm; May 30 and June 5 & 6 at 8p; May 31 at 5p.

Accessibility: All performances will be live-captioned. Patrons requiring additional accommodations are welcome to make requests to info@womenstheatrefestival.com.

