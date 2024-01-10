Tony-Nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams And Fracaswell Hyman In DEATH OF A SALESMAN At Opera House Theatre Company

Williams is returning to her home state after recently completing her Broadway run as Sweet Sue in Some Like It Hot, where she earned a 2023 Tony nomination.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Review: THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo 1 Review: THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Durham Performing Arts Center
Legendary Drama Director Wendell Tabb Runs For Durham School Board Photo 2 Legendary Drama Director Wendell Tabb Runs For Durham School Board
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 4 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series

Tony-Nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams And Fracaswell Hyman In DEATH OF A SALESMAN At Opera House Theatre Company

Tony-Nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams And Fracaswell Hyman In DEATH OF A SALESMAN At Opera House Theatre Company

Tony and Grammy- nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams (Broadway's SOME LIKE IT HOT) will star alongside local favorite Fracaswell Hyman in our production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN this February.

Fayetteville native NaTasha Yvette Williams is returning to her home state for this groundbreaking production of Death of A Salesman at Thalian Hall after recently completing her Broadway run as Sweet Sue in Some Like It Hot, where she earned a 2023 Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress In A Musical and garnered a 2024 Grammy nomination as a principal vocalist on the original cast recording.

Starring alongside Williams will be Fracaswell Hyman in the role of Willy Loman. Hyman, a local favorite on the Wilmington stage with Broadway credits and an impressive resumé to boot, also performed on Broadway in Oh, Kay! before spending decades in Los Angeles as the writer and creator of many successful television shows including "The Famous Jett Jackson," "Little Bill," and "Ghostwriter." Hyman and Williams will play the roles of Willy Loman and his wife Linda Loman respectively. NaTasha Yvette Williams appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Directed by fellow Broadway alumnae Stoney B. Mootoo (Broadway's The Book of Mormon), this star-studded production is not to be missed! Death of A Salesman runs on the main stage of Thalian Hall from Thursday, February 22 until Sunday, March 3. Thursday-Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m.




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Single Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series Photo
Single Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series

Single tickets are now on sale for Theatre Raleigh's Concert series. Don't miss Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block's concert in North Raleigh.

2
LAUGH OUT LOUD: BLACK AND PROUD Sketch Comedy Show To Illuminate TR Studios With Cultural Photo
LAUGH OUT LOUD: BLACK AND PROUD Sketch Comedy Show To Illuminate TR Studios With Cultural Celebration Of African-American Humor

Experience the groundbreaking comedy sketch show 'Laugh Out Loud: Black And Proud' at TR Studios. Join us for a celebration of African-American humor and resilience from February 22-24, 2024. Don't miss this extraordinary comedy event! #LOLBAP24 #ComedyRevolution2024

3
PlayMakers Perform EVERY BRILLIANT THING as Part of a Campus-Wide Effort to Raise Awarenes Photo
PlayMakers Perform EVERY BRILLIANT THING as Part of a Campus-Wide Effort to Raise Awareness on Mental Health

The PlayMakers’ production of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s play Every Brilliant Thing is part of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s campus and system-wide efforts to raise awareness on the issue of mental health and wellness.

4
Burning Coal Theatre Company to Present HYMN by Lolita Chakrabarti Photo
Burning Coal Theatre Company to Present HYMN by Lolita Chakrabarti

Burning Coal Theatre Company presents HYMN by Lolita Chakrabarti. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Single Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Raleigh In Concert SeriesSingle Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series
LAUGH OUT LOUD: BLACK AND PROUD Sketch Comedy Show To Illuminate TR Studios With Cultural Celebration Of African-American HumorLAUGH OUT LOUD: BLACK AND PROUD Sketch Comedy Show To Illuminate TR Studios With Cultural Celebration Of African-American Humor
Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Production Of EVERY BRILLIANT THINGPhotos: First Look at PlayMakers' Production Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING
PlayMakers Perform EVERY BRILLIANT THING as Part of a Campus-Wide Effort to Raise Awareness on Mental HealthPlayMakers Perform EVERY BRILLIANT THING as Part of a Campus-Wide Effort to Raise Awareness on Mental Health

Videos

HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
North Carolina Symphony presents Stars and Stripes in Raleigh North Carolina Symphony presents Stars and Stripes
Wilson Center (7/02-7/02)
Dinosaur World Live! in Raleigh Dinosaur World Live!
Wilson Center (4/13-3/13)
Helen Of in Raleigh Helen Of
Epilogue Books Chocolate Brews (1/12-1/14)
North Carolina Symphony presents Debussy's La Mer in Raleigh North Carolina Symphony presents Debussy's La Mer
Wilson Center (1/11-1/11)
RENT in Raleigh RENT
The North Carolina Theatre (4/20-4/28)
John Crists's Emotional Support Tour in Raleigh John Crists's Emotional Support Tour
Wilson Center (1/20-1/20)
TR In Concert: Telly Leung in Raleigh TR In Concert: Telly Leung
Theatre Raleigh (1/26-1/26)
Mamma Mia! in Raleigh Mamma Mia!
Durham Performing Arts Center (7/30-8/04)
Bored Teachers: We Can't Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour in Raleigh Bored Teachers: We Can't Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour
Wilson Center (2/22-2/22)
The Producers in Raleigh The Producers
Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts (12/30-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You