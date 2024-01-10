Tony-Nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams And Fracaswell Hyman In DEATH OF A SALESMAN At Opera House Theatre Company

Tony and Grammy- nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams (Broadway's SOME LIKE IT HOT) will star alongside local favorite Fracaswell Hyman in our production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN this February.

Fayetteville native NaTasha Yvette Williams is returning to her home state for this groundbreaking production of Death of A Salesman at Thalian Hall after recently completing her Broadway run as Sweet Sue in Some Like It Hot, where she earned a 2023 Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress In A Musical and garnered a 2024 Grammy nomination as a principal vocalist on the original cast recording.

Starring alongside Williams will be Fracaswell Hyman in the role of Willy Loman. Hyman, a local favorite on the Wilmington stage with Broadway credits and an impressive resumé to boot, also performed on Broadway in Oh, Kay! before spending decades in Los Angeles as the writer and creator of many successful television shows including "The Famous Jett Jackson," "Little Bill," and "Ghostwriter." Hyman and Williams will play the roles of Willy Loman and his wife Linda Loman respectively. NaTasha Yvette Williams appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Directed by fellow Broadway alumnae Stoney B. Mootoo (Broadway's The Book of Mormon), this star-studded production is not to be missed! Death of A Salesman runs on the main stage of Thalian Hall from Thursday, February 22 until Sunday, March 3. Thursday-Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m.