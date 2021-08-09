Theatre Raleigh to Produce Area's First Production Of FUN HOME

Continuing their 2021 Summer Series, Theatre Raleigh presents the critically acclaimed musical, Fun Home. Adapted from Alison Bechdel's graphic novel by the same name, Fun Home shares the brutal and honest realities of family, love, and loss.

When her father dies unexpectedly, Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

"Fun Home is an extraordinary musical about an extraordinary family, made even more so by the fact that it's all true", says director of Fun Home, Tim Seib. "The show is especially unique in that it's not only told through the lens of one of the most prominent writers in musical theatre today, but also by the woman who actually lived this life. As the director, I'm extremely excited to shape this production to give our audiences that dynamic experience that only live theatre can give. With Fun Home especially, I hope to instill in our audiences a sense of empathy and understanding towards people who have lives and experiences that are different than their own, while at the same time creating characters and moments that anyone can relate to". I believe that Fun Home accomplishes this extremely well through laughter, tears, suspense, and a strong dose of musical theatre magic".

Theatre Raleigh's production stars Christopher Gurr* (Broadway's Cats, Tuck Everlasting and Kinky Boots), Angela Travino*, Melvin Gray, Jr.* (TR's Significant Other and Smokey Joe's Café), Averi Zimmerman (TR's A December to Remember), Faith Jones (TR's Leading Ladies, Oh, What a Night!), Sarah Smith, along with three fantastic young up-and-comers, Becca Clarke, Ben Jones and Jude Stumpf.

Fun Home opens at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center on August 25th and runs for two weeks, closing on September 5th. Theatre Raleigh is following all COVID safety guidelines.

To purchase tickets visit: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S4M000009LnaSUAS

*Appears courtesy of the Actor's Equity Association

Fun Homes features language, sexuality, and LGBTQ+ themes.

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road., between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd.

