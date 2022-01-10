Theatre Raleigh Announces 2022 Main Stage Season

After their incredible 2021 season, Theatre Raleigh is already gearing up for their 2022 season with the announcement of the Main Stage lineup.



With five productions on the calendar for 2022, Theatre Raleigh's upcoming season includes a great selection of shows both old and new, and a few of Broadway's biggest hits.



"All the shows in our 2022 Main Stage Season celebrate storytelling, so I am calling this season The Stories We Tell", says Producing Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy Brady. "After the struggle of the past two years, I am so happy to be offering shows that will make our audiences laugh, see each other with more compassion, and just plain entertain!"

Forever Plaid

May 11 - 22, 2022

Directed by Gerry McIntyre

A musical revue of the close-harmony "guy groups" that reached the height of their popularity during the 1950s. Personifying this clean-cut genre are the Plaids. This quartet of high-school chums' dreams of recording an album ended in death in a collision with a bus filled with Catholic schoolgirls. The girls were on their way to see the Beatle's American debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. The show begins with the Plaids returning from the afterlife for one final chance at musical glory.

Yellow Face

June 22 - July 3, 2022

Directed by Telly Leung

Yellow Face explores the lines between truth and fiction; they blur with hilarious and moving results in David Henry Hwang's unreliable memoir. Asian-American playwright DHH, fresh off his Tony Award win for M. Butterfly, leads a protest against the casting of Jonathan Pryce as the Eurasian pimp in the original Broadway production of Miss Saigon, condemning the practice as "yellowface." His position soon comes back to haunt him when he mistakes a Caucasian actor, Marcus G. Dahlman, for mixed-race, and casts him in the lead Asian role of his own Broadway-bound comedy, Face Value.

City Of Angels

Aug 3 - August 14, 2022

Directed by Lauren Kennedy Brady

In the late 1940s, Stine, a bookish writer of detective stories, struggles to adapt his crime novel into a workable screenplay. As Stine tries to maintain some integrity in the backstabbing world of Hollywood, his protagonist, a hardboiled private eye named Stone, fights for survival in a city full of criminals and opportunists. In a clever design choice, the stories are told on a split stage: Stine's world is in full color, while Stone's appears in black and white.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Sept 14 - Sept 25, 2022

Directed by Tim Seib

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.

Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812

Oct 26 - Nov 6, 2022

Directed by Abbey O'Brien

An electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.

Tickets are on sale now at theatreraleigh.com.