Thalian Hall to Host Gospel and R&B Brunch Fundraiser with Damion Murrill & Friends

Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts will host a Soulful Sunday Gospel and R & B brunch featuring Grammy-nominated Damion Murrill & Friends. If you love spectacular live entertainment and irresistible food, you'll get both at this unique event held at historic Station No. 2 on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

As part of its Transformation campaign to double the space and functionality of Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, this lively fundraiser will also serve upscale, Southern-inspired fare from local standout Three10 restaurant, plus handcrafted morning mixers including Strawberry-Basil mimosas, Bloody Marys and more.



At the brunch, Shane Fernando, CEO of Thalian Hall, will speak about the legendary theater's evolution. “We are just about to kick off construction of the next phase of Thalian. It's an exciting time, with new stages, learning labs, and community spaces on the horizon,” said Fernando. “I look forward to sharing more about what's next, and how to be part of the Transformation.”



A performing arts event supporting the performing arts, Thalian Hall's Gospel and R & B Brunch is, above all, defined by voices and music that move you. Space is limited, and each ticket is $95 and includes brunch and two drinks. Advance purchase only; visit Gospel & R & B Brunch for full details and to buy your tickets now