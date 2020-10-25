Thalian Association Community Theatre Cancels Production of ELF THE MUSICAL

The association will present a virtual production called All I Want for Christmas is You, A Holiday Variety Show.

The Thalian Association has canceled its previously announced performance of Elf the Musical for this holiday season, WWAY TV reports.

"We are so sad that families will not be able to continue the tradition of going to see our Christmas show at Thalian Hall," said Susan Habas, Thalian Association Executive Director. "But's it's important for our community to be safe and the tradition will continue next year! In the meantime, we have a wonderful show planned that will be fun for the whole family to enjoy together in the comfort of home."

The association will present a virtual production called All I Want for Christmas is You, A Holiday Variety Show. The variety show format will feature Christmas carols, song and dance numbers, outrageous Christmas trees, and some surprise performances.

All I Want for Christmas Is You will be streamed online Dec. 11-20 with evening and matinee options.

Tickets purchased for Elf the Musical may be refunded or exchanged for upcoming Thalian Association productions at Thalian Hall by contacting the box office.

