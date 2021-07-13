Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GLIMMER WITHIN Audio Play Will Be Presented By The Cary Playwrights' Forum This Month

Performances will take place July 23rd and 30th.

Jul. 13, 2021  

The Cary Playwrights' Forum announces The Glimmer Within, an audio play in four parts by Ken Walsh.

All parts available to stream on https://cpfradiohour.podbean.com starting at 8 PM the following dates:

July 23rd - The Glimmer Within Parts I and II

July 30th - The Glimmer Within Parts III and IV

In a dystopian America where electricity is scarce, children are seized by the government, and paranoia is palpable, Grief Counselor Olivia Woods seeks her own human connection. Her shortlist of confidantes includes a scientist lacking any sense of human chemistry, a ministry investigator with a convenient imagination, and a stoic colonel who promises a brighter but darker future. Can Olivia sift through the science, the lies, and the subterfuge to find a ray of hope?

This audio production was recorded, designed, and edited between August 2020 and July 2021. Walsh's story is brought to life by a cast who, like their characters, were living in a world of fear, mixed messages and isolation. All performers recorded scenes without an acting partner, relying on their acting instincts to carry a play packed with drama. Original sound effects were created to bring Walsh's unique vision to life.

Written by Ken Walsh
Direction, Production, and Sound Design by Christian O'Neal

Starring:

Danny Mullins as The Narrator

Liz Webb as Haley Firstwater

Lia Fitzgerald as Olivia Woods

David Klionsky as Gerald Samson

Marina Enslen as Col. Maisy Turret

Learn more at http://www.caryplaywrightsforum.org/.


