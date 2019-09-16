THE CHOIR OF MAN Returns To DPAC

After a phenomenal first U.S. tour that included a stop right here in the Triangle, THE CHOIR OF MAN will return to DPAC on March 24, 2020. This worldwide smash, and runaway hit of numerous music festivals, will have stateside audiences on their feet!

Tickets start at $25 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and go on sale Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com

Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything - pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock - all to roof-raising heights. It's the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a show you'll ever attend!

One of the show's producers, Nic Doodson states, "This concert is such a great time for all - whether it's a ladies night, first date, guys night out or even a bachelorette party! So, grab your best mates and we'll see you at the venue...the first pint is on us (seriously!)"

Imagine the greatest pub gig you've ever been to, multiply it by ten, and you'll still be nowhere near the fun that this show exudes throughout. The show celebrates music that has wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is the latest show from the creative minds of Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay - the team behind Soweto Gospel Choir, The Magnets, and the award-winning North by Northwest.





