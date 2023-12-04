THE 1940S RADIO HOUR at Theatre Raleigh

THE 1940S RADIO HOUR at Theatre Raleigh

Last but not least in their 2023 Main Stage Season, Theatre Raleigh presents The 1940s Radio Hour playing December 13th-24th!

The 1940s Radio Hour is a musical by Walton Jones. Using popular songs from the 1940s, it portrays the final holiday broadcast of the Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade on the New York radio station WOV in December 1942.

Broadway's Julia Murney returns to Theatre Raleigh as the director of this production. "I'm so excited to be back," says Murney. "Theatre Raleigh is first rate in so many ways, and the people who work there are magic makers."

This is a holiday event for the whole family that you don't want to miss!

