Spotlight: JANE EYRE at Theatre Raleigh

Charlotte Brontë’s great love story comes to life in a musical that will lift your heart and set your spirit soaring. This beloved tale of secrets and the lies that secrets create, of unimaginable hope and unspoken passion, reminds us what it is to fall deeply, truly and completely in love.



Jane’s story begins in Gateshead, where she is in the unfortunate care of her cruel Aunt Sarah and cousin, John, as per her uncle’s dying wish. The miserable young orphan is finally rescued when she is sent away to attend Lowood School for Girls. After six years, Jane Leaves Lowood and is shortly after hired as a governess at Thornfield Hall. Here, she meets Mr. Edward Rochester, thus beginning her passionate and heart-wrenching journey of love, loss and the struggles of morality.



Jane Eyre plays May 29th - June 9th at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh.

