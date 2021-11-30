Rupi Kaur Brings Poetry To The Meymandi Concert Hall in June 2022

Rupi Kaur is bringing a captivating performance to the world stage in an all-new spoken word poetry experience. Her 'World Tour' begins in the US and Canada with a stop at Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts June 24, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10am and are available for purchase at the Duke Energy Center box office, ticketmaster.com, and by phone 1-800-982-2787.

Audiences will be taken on a journey of personal loss and love, growth, mental health, community, friendship, and strength. These universal themes take center stage as original music scores the show and projections immerse audiences. A formidable creative force, Rupi and her work come alive on stage. She engages audiences through personal stories and humor, lifts hearts in the spirit of a gospel singer, and enthralls all through her unique theatrical presence. Performing new unpublished pieces, poems from 'home body' and greatest hits from her iconic books 'milk and honey' and 'the sun and her flowers'.

Rupi Kaur is a poet, artist, and performer. As a 21-year-old university student Rupi wrote, illustrated, and self-published her first poetry collection, 'milk and honey'. Next came its artistic sibling, 'the sun and her flowers'. These collections have sold over 8 million copies and have been translated into over 42 languages. Her most recent book, 'home body', debuted #1 on bestsellers lists across the world. In 2021, Rupi executive produced and starred in her debut film, 'Rupi Kaur Live', which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Rupi's work touches on love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity, and migration. She feels most at home when creating art or performing her poetry on stage.