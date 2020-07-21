Rialto Theatre Launches GoFundMe Campaign; Over $21,000 Raised So Far

The Rialto Theatre has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the financial burden they have suffered as a result of the health crisis.

"Unfortunately, the bills do not stop coming in during this temporary closure and we still have to maintain the building, pay for upkeep, as well as pay staff," the campaign statement reads.

The theatre set a goal of $10,000, but has already raised over $21,000.

Beyond this initial goal, the theatre have many further improvements that they would like to accomplish.

Plans include restoring the iconic vertical marquee to its former glory with "RIALTO" in lights, as well as refreshing the existing marquee and remodeling the bar area.

To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-rialto-theatre.

ABC11 did a report on the theatre's efforts and chatted with the theatre's owner, Bill Peebles, who said that the theatre was able to pay all expenses as a result of the GoFundMe.

Watch the full report from ABC11 below:

