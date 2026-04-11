Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at PlayMakers Repertory Company

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Kicking off PlayMakers' 50th Season is Steel Magnolias, which follows a close-knit group of women who gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon in 1980s Louisiana, sharing life’s ups and downs across changing seasons. What begins as light, witty conversation gradually reveals deeper bonds, personal struggles, and the strength that comes from community.

The highlight of this production is each and every performance by these brilliant women. Kathryn Hunter-Williams, one of PlayMakers' company members, brings a warmth and ease to Truvy that makes her feel like the glue holding everyone together. She exudes a natural hospitality while still maintaining a playful charm. Guest artist Thursday Farrar’s Clairee flows effortlessly, her delivery and cadence absolutely delicious, like a perfect glass of Southern sweet tea. I could listen to her read the phone book.

Caroline Marques, a first-year UNC Professional Actor Training Program company member, gives Annelle a clear and thoughtful arc. She begins unsure and slightly neurotic, the new girl just trying to find her footing, and gradually transforms as she finds her place within the group and the world. PlayMakers' company member Julia Gibson’s Ouiser arrives with a sharp, unfiltered energy that immediately shakes up the room in the best way. From the moment she enters, you know exactly who she is, and she never fails to make you laugh.

At the center of the story is the mother-daughter relationship between Shelby and M’Lynn, portrayed by third-year UNC Professional Actor Training Program company member Elizabeth Dye and Guest artist Sharon Lawrence, respectively. Their dynamic feels incredibly lived-in and true to so many real-life relationships. They push against each other, they frustrate each other, but at the end of the day, there is an undeniable and deeply felt love. Lawrence, in particular, brings a remarkable emotional depth to M’Lynn, carrying the weight of the show’s most powerful moments and riding every emotional wave of the second act with precision and honesty.

The relationships among these women are the heart of the show. While only two are related by blood, everyone here is family. It is beautiful to see female friendship portrayed in this way, rooted in unconditional love and support, but never afraid to throw a little shade when the moment calls for it. While the story touches on relationships with men, that is never the focus. Instead, it is about these women coming together in a shared space, forming a bond, and simply being themselves. The performances feel so natural that you fully believe this group has known each other for decades and lived through this shared history.

The production elements work seamlessly to transport the audience to 1980s Louisiana. Narelle Sissons’ scenic design presents a simple yet effective recreation of Truvy’s at-home salon, complete with bright pink seating, styling stations, and classic hooded hair dryers. A central turntable adds movement during transitions, though it feels like a missed opportunity not to incorporate it more throughout the show. Costume design by Grier Coleman strikes the perfect balance of evoking the era without feeling overly costume-y.

A special shoutout goes to wig designer Bobbie Zlotnik, as hair is truly a character of its own in this production. Set in a salon, it has to be. Each character cycles through a variety of styles that not only capture the essence of the ‘80s, but feel completely authentic. At times, you could easily believe it was the actor’s real hair.

Lisa Rothe’s direction is a perfect fit for this story. Utilizing a modified thrust stage, the staging ensures that no matter where you are seated, there is always a clear focal point. Reactions are thoughtfully placed, blocking guides your attention naturally, and varied levels help keep the environment visually dynamic despite the single setting.

Steel Magnolias is, at its core, a story about connection. It is warm, funny, and filled with sharp wit, but it also knows when to sit in its more emotional moments. The show balances humor and heartbreak beautifully, allowing the audience to laugh one moment and feel the weight of it all the next. These women not only support each other through life’s highs and lows, but in many ways, they support the audience too.



Steel Magnolias runs at PlayMakers Repertory Company at the Joan H. Gillings Center for Dramatic Art from April 8-April 26. Bring a friend, your mom, and maybe a few tissues (you'll probably need them).

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