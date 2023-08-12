Review: Raleigh Little Theatre's CURTAINS

Curtains is set at Boston’s Colonial Theatre in 1959. When the leading lady of a new musical, Robbin’ Hood, mysteriously dies on stage, the entire cast and crew become suspects. It is up to a local fast-talking detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan, to save the show, solve the case, and maybe even find love, all without getting killed. This project was originally conceived by Peter Stone, the three-time Tony-winning scribe behind 1776, Woman of the Year, and Titanic. He started writing the book, but passed away in 2003 before work was completed.

Later on, Rupert Holmes, who musicalized Charles Dickens’ The Mystery of Edwin Drood, was hired to rewrite the book. He also worked with composer John Kander on writing additional lyrics following the death of original lyricist, Fred Ebb, in 2004. After having its world premiere in Los Angeles, Curtains opened on March 22nd, 2007 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway. Despite mixed critical reviews, the show received 8 Tony Award nominations (including Best Musical). The production closed on June 29th, 2008 after 511 performances.

Rupert Holmes’ book is very clever. It only depicts what a cast and creative team usually goes through during an out-of-town tryout for a new musical, but it also has some surprising twists and turns in the climax. Kander & Ebb wrote a score that is much more lighthearted compared to their more cynical work on musicals such as Cabaret and Kiss of the Spider Woman. A good deal of the songs offer quite a bit of fun. The production itself directed and choreographed by Amy Pridgen & Jess Barbour appears to be firing on all cylinders. Their choreography is impressive. Jeremy Diamond’s lighting is effectively used. Joel Soren’s sets are creatively used. Jenny Mitchell’s costumes are wonderful.

Everyone in the cast (all of whom are local talents) prove to be real quadruple threats. They all sing, dance, act, and play comedy quite successfully. Dylan Renken gives a very lively performance as Lieutenant Frank Cioffi. It’s such a joy to watch him solve both the mystery and the problems of Robbin’ Hood. Ada Chang, who plays his love interest, Niki Harris, proves to be the heart of the show. Kayla Fainer offers some sassy work as the brash and brassy Broadway producer Carmen Bernstein. Jessica Landwehr is wonderful as Georgia Hendricks, the female half of the songwriting team behind Robbin’ Hood who ends up taking on the female leading role. Chandler Vance, who plays her estranged husband and writing partner, Aaron Fox, has a standout moment with a heartfelt rendition of his big solo number, ‘I Miss the Music.’ Wade Newhouse nails the camp and droll nature of Robbin’ Hood’s British director Christopher Belling. Hannah Hedrick is a comedic highlight as Carmen Bernstein’s daughter, Bambi Bernét, who also happens to be a chorus girl. John Adams is perfectly grouchy as Carmen’s husband, producer Sidney Bernstein.

There’s a song near the beginning of the musical where some of the characters sing about how anyone could be so heartless to become a theatre critic panning their show. Luckily, I’m the exact opposite of that. As someone who loves murder mysteries and musical theatre, Curtains proved to be right up my alley. Raleigh Little Theatre’s production is currently running in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre through August 27th. I highly recommend checking it out.

