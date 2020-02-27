Raleigh Little Theatre will present Monica Flory's adaptation of "The Jungle Book," based on the beloved book by Rudyard Kipling. "The Jungle Book" is the last show in RLT's 2019-20 Family Series and runs from March 20 - April 5 in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre. The production will include puppets and shadow play and is directed by Judy M. Dove.

"This production brings together actors of an array of ages, from pre-teens to timeless elders," said Dove. "They beautifully collaborate to tell a story of the challenges of discovering, and grasping, one's self-identity and sense of community: Who am I? Who are my people? What is my place in this world?"

Dove's recent directing credits at RLT include "Grace for President" and "Sleeping Beauty." She is a former Theatre Arts Educator and has directed over fifty plays and musicals for WCPSS and DCS. Dove serves on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Theatre Conference and was the recipient of the NCTC K-12 Theatre Educators award in addition to numerous NCTC directing awards. In 2017, she was the recipient of the Arts Education Award from the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County.

In RLT's "The Jungle Book," Mowgli grows up believing he's as fierce a wolf as any of the members of his pack. When he learns he is actually a human, he must discover how to reconcile these very different identities. In this action-packed adaptation of the classic adventure story, Mowgli must decide whether to remain with the pack or return to the human world from which he was born.

On Saturday, April 4, at 1:00 p.m., RLT will present a sensory-friendly performance of "The Jungle Book." Sensory-friendly performances are designed especially for individuals with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other disabilities. The sensory-friendly performance is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, with additional support from Capital City Civitan Club. Additionally, the 5:00 p.m. performance on Sunday, March 29, will be audio described for those with visual disabilities.

Raleigh Little Theatre's "The Jungle Book" is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com) and is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The show runs from March 20 - April 5 in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.raleighlittletheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You