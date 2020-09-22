Raleigh Little Theatre Presents WAITING FOR THE HOST

The production will be performed live online select dates from October 1-10.

Raleigh Little Theatre presents Marc Palmieri's "Waiting for the Host," a new comedy written for the virtual stage. The show is RLT's second fully virtual production and consists of two parts: "Waiting for the Host" and "Still Waiting." It will be performed live online select dates from October 1-10. The production is directed by RLT's Artistic Director, Patrick Torres.

"I am thrilled to be able to present 'Waiting for the Host' and 'Still Waiting' by Marc Palmieri as a virtual performance," said Torres. "These shows were written during quarantine, so we are able to recognize ourselves in the characters and emotions represented in the play. The cast is excellent, and we are enjoying learning how to rehearse a play from multiple households."

In RLT's "Waiting for the Host," a group of parishioners gather via video conference to perform a theatrical reading of the Passion story for their church website. As exes bicker and technology confuses, this socially distant endeavor quickly becomes chaotic. Still, in the effort, the group finds a strange, painful closeness, and that their comic and clumsy reading has become a kind of desperate prayer.

The performance continues in Part 2, entitled "Still Waiting." Members of the church find themselves bitten by the "acting bug" as the pandemic lockdown carries on. To their surprise, the bishop and church leadership found their Passion Play objectionable, and their plans to launch a community theatre at the church are met with resistance. They decide to put on a showcase of their skills, with an "updated" version of medieval Biblical plays, and find they win the support of an unexpected guest.

Links to Part 1 ("Waiting for the Host") and Part 2 ("Still Waiting") are sold separately for $10 each. There are four chances to watch each of the two parts over the show's two-week run. Although the two parts can be enjoyed on their own, watching Part 1 before Part 2 is recommended for the best viewing experience.

Raleigh Little Theatre's "Waiting for the Host" runs online from October 1-10 through Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.raleighlittletheatre.org.

