Raleigh Little Theatre Names Michele Weathers as Executive Producer

The Raleigh Little Theatre Board of Directors has announced the selection of Michele Weathers as the new Raleigh Little Theatre Executive Producer. In this role, Weathers will oversee the artistic and administrative functions of the organization. She is a seasoned performing arts professional with expertise in the non-profit and commercial sectors and has served as Raleigh Little Theatre’s Interim Executive Producer since August 2023.

Weathers was selected from a pool of over 60 applicants across 19 states through an extensive national search conducted by Armstrong McGuire & Associates in partnership with RLT’s Board of Directors. Weathers began her tenure as Executive Producer at Raleigh Little Theatre on November 1, 2023.

Prior to her interim role at RLT, Weathers spent seven years as the Executive Director and Senior Advisor at Carolina Ballet. She played a critical role in the launch of its ballet school in 2018, which now has over 200 students enrolled. She also oversaw the organizational transition between the Founding Artistic Director/CEO and his successor. Regionally, Weathers has held leadership roles at PlayMakers Repertory Company, Theatre Raleigh, and North Carolina Theatre. NY credits include In the Heights, High Fidelity, Orson’s Shadow, and Red Light Winter. In 2020, she was recognized with Triangle Business Journal’s Women In Leadership Award. Her professional development includes DEI training with the national firm artEquity. She is a member of the League of Professional Theatre Women and a grant panelist for the NEA. She volunteers for the Backpack Buddies Program and serves as Treasurer of the Enloe Arts Guild at Enloe High School, where her daughter is a junior.

“We’re so grateful to have Michele permanently at the helm,” stated Natasha Gore, President of the RLT board. “Not only is Michele highly qualified as an arts administrator, but she is deeply passionate about RLT and the NC Triangle community.”

Of her new role, Weathers shared, “I am honored to join the RLT staff full time. Since 1936, it has served as an open invitation for anyone to experience the community of theatre-making and its education programming continues to set the standard for quality in the area. By putting community at the center of our work, we can provide exceptional experiences for our volunteers and tell engaging stories that spark conversation around the human condition. I am excited to begin.”