Raleigh Little Theatre Announces 2020/21 Season

Raleigh Little Theatre's 2020-21 Season of Great Heights was announced on February 3, 2020, at Raleigh Brewing Company in front of an audience of RLT board members, staff, volunteers, and community members. The season celebrates marginalized voices and features an entire lineup of debuts for the theatre, including an area premiere.

"In planning this season, we joined theatres across America in the "Jubilee" - a national festival to produce plays written by or featuring artists who are typically underrepresented on national stages," said Patrick Torres, RLT's Artistic Director. "We are thrilled with the diverse lineup we have in store for you this season. Every play and musical (aside from Cinderella) will be premiering on the RLT stages for the very first time in our history. Of the 10 plays, 8 were written by women or have a woman on the writing team and one was written by a North Carolina native. We are also excited to produce our first ever musical helmed by Latinx artists! With unforgettable music, exhilarating stories, and a diversity of characters, these plays will encourage us to soar to great heights where we can see and celebrate bold voices in the American theatre landscape."

The Sutton Series includes six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dreamgirls, the first local community theater production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, and Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. In the Gaddy-Goodwin Series, Carey Crim's Morning After Grace is an area premiere and is paired with The Cake, from North Carolina native Bekah Brunstetter. The Family Series features a musical adaptation of the Elephant & Piggie book series called Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" along with Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook and Linda Daugherty's fast-paced fairy tale comedy, The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs.

In addition, RLT will present the 37th annual production of Cinderella for the holiday season and a new play by Kimberly Belflower, Lost Girl, over the summer as the culmination of RLT's Teens on Stage / Teens Backstage summer intensive program.

Tickets for the 2020-21 season are currently available as series memberships and can be purchased by calling the box office (919) 821-3111, Monday through Friday, noon to 5:00 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.raleighlittletheatre.org. Single tickets will go on sale July 1, 2020.

SUTTON SERIES, presented in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre

Dreamgirls, Musical

In the Heights, Musical

Pride and Prejudice, Romantic Comedy

GADDY-GOODWIN SERIES, presented in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre

Morning After Grace, Comedy

The Cake, Dramatic Comedy

FAMILY SERIES

Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!", Musical

Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, Comedy

The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs, Comedy

SPECIALITY SHOWS

Cinderella, Holiday Musical

Lost Girl, Teens on Stage / Teens Backstage Production





