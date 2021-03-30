RLT and the RSO Partner for Outdoor Concert-Style Production of THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Raleigh Little Theatre presents a concert-style production of "The Last Five Years." This concert version of Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award-winning musical features six musicians from the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra, along with Faith Jones as Cathy and John Langley as Jamie.

The production runs April 9-11 and 16-18 at RLT's outdoor Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre. It will be conducted by Jim Waddelow and directed by Patrick Torres, with music direction from Michael Santangelo.

"Collaborating with the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra to produce 'The Last Five Years' as a concert allows us to focus on the beauty of the lyrics and the score, while offering a pathway to safely start producing musicals again," said Torres, RLT's artistic director. "I look forward to sharing this wonderful musical with our community!"

RLT's "The Last Five Years" is an intimate window into a couple's doomed marriage. Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, are 20-somethings in New York who meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Cathy tells the story in reverse chronological order; Jamie tells the story in chronological order. As the musical unfolds, Cathy moves backward in time to the beginning of the relationship as Jamie moves toward the end; they meet only once, in the middle, at their wedding.

"For me, the strength of this show lies in the creativity and diversity of the score. Jason Robert Brown's songs seamlessly interweave pop, rock, and Golden Age musical theatre styles, with hooks that stay with the listener after leaving the theatre," said Waddelow, music director of the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra. "'The Last Five Years' has two unforgettable characters; it seemed only natural that the RSO and RLT should unite for this production. I am really excited about this group of actors and musicians, and the opportunity to bring live musical theatre back to Raleigh."

"The Last Five Years" is presented by PNC Bank. "All of us at PNC recognize the importance of the arts, the challenges and limitations facing arts organizations, and the community's appetite for culture and entertainment," said Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas. "Throughout its 2020-21 season, Raleigh Little Theatre has leaned into the circumstances that have made presenting live theatre so difficult in this environment, intentionally selecting repertoire that can be presented safely and responsibly."

"We are so grateful for the generous support of PNC. They have been a champion for us during these tough times and supported all the innovative ways that we have been creating theatre," said Heather Strickland, RLT's executive director. "PNC is helping to ensure that many of our local arts organizations will be able to thrive on the other side of the global health crisis."

"The Last Five Years" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. The program is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional support comes from The News and Observer.

For the safety of all attendees, a maximum of 200 tickets will be sold for each performance. All performances will take place outside, socially distanced, in the Stephenson Amphitheatre. In the event of a weather cancellation, ticket holders will have the option to refund their purchase or exchange for a future performance, subject to availability. Rain dates may be added if needed on April 24-25. Tickets are general admission, but seating will be limited to designated sections, all spaced at least six feet apart. For the safety of all ticket holders and volunteers, wearing masks will be required for guests age 5 and older.

"The Last Five Years" runs April 9-11 and 16-18 at the Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111 or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org. The box office is open noon-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.