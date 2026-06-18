REV Federal Credit Union Makes $100K Naming Gift to Thalian Hall Capital Campaign

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts has received a $100,000 naming gift by REV Federal Credit Union to its ongoing capital campaign.

The gift will secure the naming rights for the ceiling mural in the Wilde Cat Club, which will be a new coffee shop, martini bar, and music venue on the former City Hall side of Thalian Hall. The mural will be painted by Wilmington artist Mark Weber. The $100,000 gift from REV Federal Credit Union is the largest corporate gift given to Thalian Hall's capital campaign so far. The campaign, which launched in March 2025, has raised $8.75 million to date. Construction began on the ground floor of Thalian Hall in April of 2026, and current projections estimate the Transformation project will be completed by Q2 of 2028.

“REV's Mission is Growth with Purpose, and the ultimate purpose is to create community well-being,” said REV President & CEO, Jason Lee. “That's why we are proud to pledge $100,000 to support Thalian Hall's renovation of their iconic venue. Together, through our partnership, we are preserving and creating community well-being.”

“A corporate gift of this magnitude is a powerful statement about the vitality of the arts in our region,” said Thalian Hall CEO, Shane Fernando. “We are so grateful to our partners at REV Federal Credit Union for this substantial investment in our beloved Thalian Hall's future. The ceiling mural will live forever as a monument to the hundreds of past-technicians who have worked at the Hall, and the countless future-technicians that will bring her into a new age.”

Need more Raleigh Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...