PlayMakers Repertory Company Presents The Regional Premiere Of CLYDE'S

Set in the greasy kitchen of a bustling truck stop, Clyde's follows a trio of line cooks as they navigate life after incarceration.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

The regional premiere of Lynn Nottage's critically acclaimed play Clyde's will open PlayMakers Repertory Company's season.
 
“This buoyant American play brilliantly offers space for community, creativity, and the possibility of redemption,” says Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch. “It's a perfect launch to a season all about adaptation, rebirth and transformation—not to mention great, entertaining theatre.”
 
Set in the greasy kitchen of a bustling truck stop, Clyde's follows a trio of line cooks as they navigate life after incarceration. Fighting to stay out of the system, these troubled cooks find purpose in their quest to create the perfect sandwich.
 
Directed by Melissa Maxwell, who is making her PlayMakers' debut, the production stars company member Tia James (Merchant of Venice, Broadway) in the title role.
 
Featured alongside James is Xavier Reyes (Trading Places, Alliance Theatre), along with company members Samuel Ray Gates (Fairview, Wooly Mammoth Theater Company), Saleemah Sharpe (Hamlet, PlayMakers), and Adam Valentine (The Legend of Georgia McBride, PlayMakers).
 
The creative team includes scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon (& Juliet, Parade), costumes by Gregory Horton, lighting design by Cheyenne Sykes (Sanctuary City, NYTW), Tracy Bersley, movement, and original music and sound by Scott O'Brien (100 Saints You Should Know, Playwrights Horizons).
 
The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Clyde's opens Friday, September 8, and runs through September 24. For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit www.playmakersrep.org.
 
Performance and Special Event Schedule:    
 
September 6-7 — Preview performances 
September 8 — Opening Performance & Press Opening 
September 10 — On-Site Childcare Available
September 17 — Open captioned performance and Post-Show Discussion
September 19 — ASL language interpretation and audio description
   
PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina's premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the “best regional theatres in America.”



