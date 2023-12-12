Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

PlayMakers Repertory Company Presents Special Event A CHRISTMAS CAROL With Ray Dooley

Dooley will act as narrator and the over 50 characters from Ebeneezer Scrooge to Tiny Tim.

Dec. 12, 2023

PlayMakers Repertory Company will host a special encore presentation of A Christmas Carol for one weekend only. Ray Dooley will reprise his acclaimed performance from PlayMakers' 2017 production of William Leach's theatrical adaptation of Dickens' iconic tale, acting as narrator and the over 50 characters from Ebeneezer Scrooge to Tiny Tim.

 

“It is a privilege and a pleasure to again share the words of Charles Dickens with the PlayMakers audience,” Dooley says. “A Christmas Carol calls out the best in all of us. For more than a century and a half, there has been no better way to welcome in the Christmas season. Join us!”

 

This heartwarming performance holds special significance as it marks a reunion with Ray Dooley, who retired as a PlayMakers company member in 2021. PlayMakers Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch expresses her excitement, stating “Our building is humming already having Ray Dooley back this week. We are so excited to have him share his masterful retelling of Dickens' classic and get us all truly in the holiday spirit. It's a deeply moving one-man tour-de-force.”

 

Michael Perlman, who directed the original 2017 production as well as the 2020 audio play version, is returning to direct this performance once again. Other elements of this special event will be based on Bobbi Owen's original costume design and Adam Bintz's original sound design.

 

The PlayMakers Repertory Company presentation of A Christmas Carol is on stage for two performances only at the Paul Green Theatre on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 17 at 2:00pm.

 

For more information visit Click Here.


 

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina's premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the “best regional theatres in America.”


