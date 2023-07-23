Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

The production is on stage in the Paul Green Theatre through July 30, 2023.

By: Jul. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Amy Spanger Will Star in Theatre Raleigh's THE PROM Photo 3 Amy Spanger Will Star in Theatre Raleigh's THE PROM
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 4 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory is presenting The Drowsy Chaperone on stage now through July 30, 2023. This marvelous musical comedy is an excellent show for patrons ages 10 and up, full of glitz, glam, and humor! The musical production, co-directed by PlayMakers Company members, Tracey Bersley and Aubrey Snowden, features sets, costumes, and props all built by students and an all-student cast.

Check out photos from the production below!

This fun-filled glamorous comedy begins when a die-hard musical-theatre fan plays their favorite cast album, and a musical magically bursts to life! Get ready to be instantly immersed in this hilarious tale of a glamorous bride and her uproarious wedding day, complete with thrills and surprises that take both the cast (literally) and the audience (metaphorically) soaring into the heavens.

The Summer Youth Conservatory is an award-winning program that trains the next generation of theatre artists and artisans, giving students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to work side-by-side with professional directors, choreographers, and musicians, as well as scenic, costume, and lighting professionals. This year, the program expanded by two weeks and has the highest enrollment yet with 16 students in the Theatre Tech program and 17 students in the Theatre Intensive acting program.

The Summer Youth Conservatory has been honored by the North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) with the Constance Welsh Youth Theatre Award for excellence in performance, service of mission, and community outreach. NCTC recognized it as “a model program for youth theatre in North Carolina,” and for making professional theatre training more accessible to the youth of the Triangle.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is on stage in the Paul Green Theatre from July 20-30, 2023. For ticket information or for more information about the Summer Youth Conservatory programs for students in grades 6-12, visit Click Here.

About PlayMakers Repertory Company:

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina’s premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the “best regional theatres in America.”

Photo Credit: Huth Photo

Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Cast

Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Zionn Borgersen, Zane Buckner, and Conor Hernandez

Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Siena Maxwell Crumbliss, Lassha Pafford, Meg Laskey, Micah Hughes, and Cast

Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Audrey Brammer and Zane Buckner, Isaac Robinson, and Micah Hughes

Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Livia McIntyre and Cast




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Interview: Sara Jean Ford of North Carolina Theatres MARY POPPINS Photo
Interview: Sara Jean Ford of North Carolina Theatre's MARY POPPINS

From July 25th-30th, North Carolina Theatre will be presenting MARY POPPINS at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, which is located inside the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. I had the great pleasure of interviewing actress Sara Jean Ford, who will be taking on the role of Winifred Banks. Some of her previous Broadway credits include THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, FINIAN’S RAINBOW, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, and CATS.

2
Amy Spanger Will Star in Theatre Raleighs THE PROM Photo
Amy Spanger Will Star in Theatre Raleigh's THE PROM

Broadway, television and film star Amy Spanger will perform in Theatre Raleigh's production of 'The Prom' from Aug. 2-13.

3
Audra McDonald Will Perform in Concert at The Brevard Music Center This Month Photo
Audra McDonald Will Perform in Concert at The Brevard Music Center This Month

On July 25 and 26, Emmy, GRAMMY, and record-breaking six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald makes her first appearance at the Brevard Music Center for a double-header with two legendary performances.

4
Dive Into the Magical Underwater World of Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID at Thalian Hall Photo
Dive Into the Magical Underwater World of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at Thalian Hall

Experience the enchantment of Disney's The Little Mermaid at Thalian Hall. Join Ariel and her friends in a mesmerizing performance filled with unforgettable songs and a captivating story of love and adventure. Don't miss this family-friendly theater event!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Video VIDEO: Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Moms United By Organ Donation Sing from WICKED on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Video
Moms United By Organ Donation Sing from WICKED on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Gears Up For Its NYC Run At Broadway In Bryant Park Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Gears Up For Its NYC Run At Broadway In Bryant Park
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CATS
Burning Coal Theatre Company (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Man of La Mancha
Thalian Hall (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Drowsy Chaperone
PlayMakers Repertory Company (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Thalian Hall (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moonlight
Burning Coal Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
The North Carolina Theatre (7/25-7/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcadia
Burning Coal Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hymn
Burning Coal Theatre Company (1/25-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful- The Carole King Musical
The North Carolina Theatre (10/10-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little night Music
Burning Coal Theatre Company (4/04-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You