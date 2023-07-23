Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory is presenting The Drowsy Chaperone on stage now through July 30, 2023. This marvelous musical comedy is an excellent show for patrons ages 10 and up, full of glitz, glam, and humor! The musical production, co-directed by PlayMakers Company members, Tracey Bersley and Aubrey Snowden, features sets, costumes, and props all built by students and an all-student cast.

Check out photos from the production below!

This fun-filled glamorous comedy begins when a die-hard musical-theatre fan plays their favorite cast album, and a musical magically bursts to life! Get ready to be instantly immersed in this hilarious tale of a glamorous bride and her uproarious wedding day, complete with thrills and surprises that take both the cast (literally) and the audience (metaphorically) soaring into the heavens.



The Summer Youth Conservatory is an award-winning program that trains the next generation of theatre artists and artisans, giving students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to work side-by-side with professional directors, choreographers, and musicians, as well as scenic, costume, and lighting professionals. This year, the program expanded by two weeks and has the highest enrollment yet with 16 students in the Theatre Tech program and 17 students in the Theatre Intensive acting program.

The Summer Youth Conservatory has been honored by the North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) with the Constance Welsh Youth Theatre Award for excellence in performance, service of mission, and community outreach. NCTC recognized it as “a model program for youth theatre in North Carolina,” and for making professional theatre training more accessible to the youth of the Triangle.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is on stage in the Paul Green Theatre from July 20-30, 2023. For ticket information or for more information about the Summer Youth Conservatory programs for students in grades 6-12, visit Click Here.

About PlayMakers Repertory Company:

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina’s premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the “best regional theatres in America.”