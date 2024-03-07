Photos: First Look At The National Women's Theatre Festival's DANCE NATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Women’s Theatre Festival has released first-look photos from dress rehearsals of DANCE NATION by Clare Barron at Theatre Raleigh Studio.

DANCE NATION runs for 8 performances starting Thursday, March 7th through Sunday, March 17th, 2024. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8pm, with a 3pm Sunday matinee. General admission starts at $25.

There are also VIP Tickets and economically accessible options for each performance. Tickets are available for purchase via EventBrite at www.nationalwtf.com/dancenation. Performances will be held at TR Studio at 3027 Barrow Drive in the Kennedy Space Center complex.

Photo Credit: Erin Bell / Bull City Photography

Sanchi Pandey and Chelsea James

Chelsea James

The Dance Team

Riki R. Dows and Tatiana Burrus

The Dance Team

The Dance Team

Tatiana Burrus

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.