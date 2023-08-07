Opera Cowgirls to Bring Alt-Country Blend to Southern Pines

Grand opera meets the grand ole opry in this unique musical experience.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Opera Cowgirls to Bring Alt-Country Blend to Southern Pines

The Opera Cowgirls are an alt-country band where grand opera meets the grand ole opry. Founded by Caitlin McKechney (mezzo-soprano/guitar/banjolele) after she was asked to open for a rock show at a local bar, the group also includes Sarah Beckham-Turner (soprano/cello), Maria Maxfield (soprano/dulcimer/egg shaker or tambourine), Jessica Sandidge (soprano/mandolin/rival egg shaker or tambourine) and Mila Henry (not a soprano/mini-keyboards/percussion). By blending the greatest operatic hits with some country flavor, the Cowgirls have proven that they can truly cover Puccini to Parton.

In Southern Pines, a surprise guest tap-dancing artist from Raleigh will be featured !

The Cowgirls have performed at venues ranging from dive bars to cabaret halls (with a beach bandshell to boot), including the New York-based BAM Lepercq Space, LIC Bar, Parkside Lounge, Pete's Candy Store, Le Poisson Rouge and The Slipper Room, and trips to Avaloch Farm Music Institute (NH), Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre (IA), Delaware Valley Opera (NY), Hopewell Valley Vineyards (NJ), Magic City Opera (FL), NightBlue Theater (IL), Opera North (NH), Painted Sky Opera (OK) and the San Francisco Ballet (CA). Thanks to Sarah's Texas connections at WTAMU, they are also quite big in Amarillo.

Individually, the Cowgirls each cover a vast terrain, spanning The Metropolitan Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Nashville Opera, New York City Opera, Opera Memphis, Opera on Tap, Opera Philadelphia, PROTOTYPE Festival, Sarasota Opera, St. Petersburg Opera and Tacoma Opera. Click Here.




