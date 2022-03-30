North Carolina Theatre Announces Full Cast for RING OF FIRE

North Carolina Theatre has announced the full cast for Ring of Fire with music and lyrics by Johnny Cash directed by Randy Redd, who was a part of the Original Broadway cast of Ring of Fire. Performances will run from April 29 - May 8 at A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

The cast is compiled of five performers all making their North Carolina Theatre debut. The star-studded cast includes Carrie Lyn Brandon (National Tours: Once and Charlie Brown Christmas), Austin Hohnke (National tour: Million Dollar Quartet), Denver Actor and Director, Jenna Moll Reyes, Rodolfo Soto, and Miguel Ragel Wilson (CBS's The Blacklist). North Carolina native Collin Yates will be the Offstage Standby/Understudy.

"We're back with a great show in 2022 and the Man in Black is lighting our way forward!" says President and CEO Elizabeth Doran. "A fantastic and fresh musical cast will electrify our stage and connect the redeeming wisdom of Johnny Cash to the here and now."

The creative team for Ring of Fire includes original orchestration by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby, and arrangements and additional orchestrations by David Abbinanti. The North Carolina Theatre production will include sound design by Eric Alexander Collins, and lighting design by CJ Barnwell.

"The impact country music has had on all genres is astounding. Popular artists and modern audiences have proven that Johnny Cash is timeless and relevant, extinguishing any antiquated notions that could hint at him being "old fashioned," said Producing Artistic Director, Eric Woodall. "North Carolina Theatre's conception of Ring of Fire instills a fresh, contemporary approach of respectfully honoring the profound significance of Johnny Cash- as a musician and a man. Although the members of this diverse cast possess backgrounds in various genres, the common uniting thread is the powerful impact country music has had in each of their lives. Comprised of five eclectic singer/actor/musicians, this remarkable cast will play over a dozen instruments themselves, transporting audiences with their exquisite multitudes of talent. This musical will thrill country music enthusiasts, Johnny Cash fans and music lovers of all ages!"

Ring of Fire is a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to "The Man in Black!" Johnny Cash's remarkable life story unfolds on stage through more than two dozen of the legend's classic hits, including the title song. A multi-talented cast weaves the tale of struggle and success, faith and family, and love and life, climaxing in an energetic and exhilarating concert experience.

Ring of Fire opens Friday, April 29 and runs through Sunday, May 8 in the A.J. Fletcher Oprea Theatre at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Single Tickets are now on sale at nctheatre.com.

This show is recommended for ages 8+ due to adult language and subject matter.

Ring of Fire was originally produced on Broadway by William Meade, CTM Productions, Bob Cuillo, GFOUR Productions, and James B. Freydberg. Ring of Fire is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $35. Tickets are available to purchase online and through the North Carolina Theatre Box Office. For more information, please visit nctheatre.com or call the North Carolina Theatre Box Office at (919) 831- 6941.

Season Ticket Information

Trio subscriptions for the remaining three shows of the season (Ring of Fire, On your feet!

The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and Sister Act) start at $99 and are now available to purchase online and through the North Carolina Theatre Box Office. For more information, please visit nctheatre.com or call the North Carolina Theatre Box Office at (919) 831- 6941

Established in 1984, North Carolina Theatre is Raleigh's premier non-profit professional regional theatre. With its successful formula of producing top quality musicals with top national performers and local talent, North Carolina Theatre has been instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Raleigh over the years. Through its Conservatory, it has provided exceptional arts training to hundreds of local youths. By offering broad access to live theatre, while strengthening economic growth, the organization continues to fortify the cultural vitality of the region. North Carolina Theatre is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission.

Bios



Carrie Lyn Brandon NC Theatre debut! National Tours: Once (Girl Cover), Charlie Brown Christmas (Patty). Others include: The Spitfire Grill (Shelby) and Beehive (Alison) at Oregon Cabaret Theatre, SHOUT! (Blue Girl) at Lake Dillon Theatre, Mamma Mia (Sophie) at Sierra Repertory Theatre, and Big River (Mary Jane) at Sharon Playhouse. Carrie is also a voice teacher certified with IVA. Penn State MT Crew '15. Thanks to LG Management, NC Theatre, and my family, both chosen and given. www.carriebrandon.com

Austin Hohnke is thrilled to be making his North Carolina Theatre debut. National tour: Million Dollar Quartet Regional: Grease (Casa MaÃ±ana), I Just Stopped By To See The Man (New Stage Theatre), Legally Blonde (Ogunquit Playhouse), The 39 Steps, Much Ado About Nothing (Merely Players). Austin's music has been featured in commercials for Publix, Walmart, and Coca Cola. NYU/Tisch. austinhohnke.com. Instagram:@coldasshohnke. Major gratitude to rr.

Jenna Moll Reyes is a Denver Actor and Director. This is her North Carolina Theater debut! Past Productions: Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Off Centers' Between Us: Blind Date, The Wild Party, Sweet And Lucky), Local Theater Company (Discount Ghost Stories), Aurora Fox Arts Center (Twist Your Dickens, She Kills Monsters, Little Women, and Rent), Lake Dillon Theatre Company (The Underpants), Arvada Center (Bus Stop, Saturday Night Fever, Miss Saigon), Curious Theatre Company (Hand To God and Water By The Spoonful), Town Hall Arts Center (Legally Blonde and Smokey Joe's CafÃ©), Miners Alley Playhouse (4000 Miles - Westword's "Best of Denver 2016" for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy), and Vintage Theatre (In The Heights). Jenna is happily represented by Radical Artists Agency, and is a proud member of Actors Equity. Upcoming Projects include Directing an original musical for Butterfly Effect Theater Company, Olivia in Twelfth Night at Theatreworks Colorado Springs, and performing in a new immersive show with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts-Off Center.

Rodolfo Soto is excited to make their NCT debut! He was previously seen in In The Heights at Westport Country Playhouse and Broadway at Music Circus (Usnavi), TWUSA's tour of The Lightning Thief (Grover), and at The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival in Poor Boy's Chorus (Poor Boy #1). He graduated with a BFA in Acting and BA in Writing for the Stage from Marymount Manhattan College. "Every day has the opportunity to be the best day of your life." @TheRightKindOfPhrase

Miguel Ragel Wilson is thrilled to be joining the cast of Ring of Fire in what marks his debut at North Carolina Theatre. Previous credits include Route 66 (Miguel) at Sierra Repertory Theatre, Bullets Over Broadway (David), Disaster (Jake), Bonnie and Clyde (Ted Hinton) at the Barn Theatre. Miguel also made his network television debut as "Young Neville Chamberlain" on CBS's The Blacklist. Miguel is based in Brooklyn, New York, and works full time as a lounge singer at several venues in Manhattan.

Randy Redd (Director/Music Director) Broadway and Off-Broadway Credits as A Performer Include Parade, Ring of Fire, Million Dollar Quartet, Terrence McNally's Some Men, The Burnt Part Boys, Randy Newman's Faust, Pump Boys & Dinettes, Alain Boublil's Manhattan Parisienne, Allegro Directed By John Doyle, Max Vernon's The View Upstairs, And May We All. Film/Tv: Beautiful Creatures, The Last Five Years, After the Storm, Kinsey, From Broadway with Love (Pbs), The Wright Verdicts (Cbs), And The Tony Awards. He Has Worked As A Director, Writer, And Musician At Manhattan Theater Club, Lincoln Center Theater, Tectonic Theater, The Atlantic Theater Company, The Lamb's Theater, Second Stage, The Kennedy Center, Goodspeed, The Geffen Playhouse, The York, Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park, Pittsburgh CLO, New York Musical Theater Festival, Charlotte Repertory Theater, Coconut Grove Playhouse, The Arden, Flat Rock Playhouse, New World Stages, The Cape Playhouse, Playwrights Horizons, And The Actor's Playhouse. Favorite Directing Credits Include Sweet Potato Queens, Million Dollar Quartet, Les Miz: 1964, Swing Wings, Extra-Ordinary Joe, Smoke on The Mountain, And Fiction in Photographs. His First Play, Mississippi Sugar, Was Developed and Produced at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Other Original Works Include Hymn with Levi Kreis, American Tune with Rachel Bay Jones, Elkin Dab, Sons Of Levi, Awful/Good, TouchÃ© With Blair Ross, And What's That Smell: The Music Of Jacob Sterling With David Pittu (Atlantic Theater Company). He Is the Co-Founder and Producing Director Of Jook - Locally Sourced Theatre, Television, And Film In Memphis, Tn. @Randyredd