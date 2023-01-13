North Carolina Theatre Announces Casting For DREAMGIRLS

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional regional theatre, has announced the full cast for Dreamgirls with book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, directed by Christopher D. Betts and Co-Choregraphed by Christopher D. Betts and Amy Hall Garner. Additional Choreography by Mya King. Performances will run from February 7- February 12 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

"Loosely based on the life of Diana Ross and The Supremes, the music, fashion, and ambition of the "girl groups" of Dreamgirls sent ripples of inspiration throughout our culture - artists like the Jacksons, Cher, Madonna, David Bowie, Elton John, Beyonce and more all built upon their otherworldly, inspirational magnificence. We are so excited to bring this magic to the stage at NCT!" said President and CEO Elizabeth Doran.

Original Broadway Production Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett Produced on Broadway by Michael Bennett, Robert Avian, Geffen Record, and The Shubert Organization. This performance will include music direction by Ilana Atkins, sound design by Eric Alexander Collins, and lighting design by Charlie Morrison.

"When quizzing musical theatre lovers about their all-time favorite show, many will exclaim, "Dreamgirls" without pause. This sensational Tony-awarding winning musical, as well as the Oscar-winning film, dazzles, delights, and unreservedly entertains! Set within the glamorous music industry during the time of The Supremes and The Temptations, Dreamgirls explores the behind-the-scenes reality associated with the price of fame. At North Carolina Theatre, our cast is comprised of performers from NBC's The Voice, from hit Broadway shows, as well as from the local Raleigh-Durham area. We have gathered these unbelievably talented local and visiting performers to make our unique version of Dreamgirls right here in Raleigh!" said Producing Artistic Director Eric Woodall.

Our incredible cast of 25 performers features 12 local artists and 13 from NYC, LA, and Chicago. Dreamgirls will star Tamara Jade, who appeared on season 19 of NBC's hit show "The Voice", kicking off the show with a bang and earning the first 4-Chair turn of the season and a combined five million views between FaceBook and YouTube as "Effie White". From the Broadway Production of Six, Joy Woods will portray "Deena Jones". Nya (Caroline or Change on Broadway) joins the cast as "Lorrell Robinson," and Najah Hetsberger as "Michelle Morris".

This star-studded cast will include Erick D. Patrick as "Curtis Taylor, whom North Carolina Theatre fans will remember from the 2019 Production of Mamma Mia! Saint Aubyn (Ain't too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptations and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway) will join the cast as "James Thunder Early". Jovan E'Sean as "C.C. White" and North Carolina local Trevor Johnson as "Marty".

Rounding out the Dreamgirls cast are ensemble members J. Mahal, Juwon Perry, Matthew Monroe, Sai Graham, Gerard M. Williams, Kameron Askew, Trevor Neal, Deanna Richards, Soraiah J. Williams, Carlita Victoria, Laiya Parker, Mya King, North Carolina Theatre Board Member, Chanda Branch, and Former Conservatory Student, Stephan Emmanuel. Destiny Diamond McNeill and Andrew Coleman will be swings.

Dreamgirls is about a time in American musical history when rhythm and blues blended with other popular music styles to create a new American sound. Spanning from gospel, R&B, and smooth pop to the arrival of disco, this musical mirrors the glamorous and electrifying rise of groups like The Supremes, The Marvelettes, The Temptations, and The Shirelles. Through exploring themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal, Dreamgirls reveals the behind-the-scenes reality of the competitive entertainment industry and how women not only survived but redefined the phenomenal "dream." Dreamgirls was the winner of six 1982 Tony Awards, including Jennifer Holliday for Best Actress and winner of the Academy Award for Jennifer Hudson.

Dreamgirls opens Tuesday, February 7, and runs through Sunday, February 12, in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are now on sale.