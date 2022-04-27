North Carolina Opera Announces 2022/2023 Season

The Triangle's premiere opera company has announced its upcoming 2022/2023 season. North Carolina Opera (NCO) will open the season with a concert performance of Puccini's MANON LESCAUT on October 2 in Meymandi Concert Hall. The special, one performance only presentation will feature a full orchestra on stage, and marks the NCO premiere of the piece.

Later in the season, NC Opera debuts another company first, with PORGY AND BESS by George Gershwin, DuBose and Dorothy Heyward and Ira Gershwin (April 14 & 16). The co-production with Charlotte's Opera Carolina will be fully staged in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, and exemplifies NCO's continued commitment to producing American operas for Triangle audiences.

Having recently wrapped a record-setting run of Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE, the season is rounded out with another of Mozart's most famous works, DON GIOVANNI (January 27 & 29). The devilish comedy will reunite Conductor Joseph Mechavich and Stage Director Brenna Corner, who previously led NCO's 2021 production of LA BOHÈME to rave reviews.

"Following our record setting 21/22 season, we are excited to share our lineup for 22/23," says NC Opera's General Director, Eric Mitchko. "Our new season features three great operas that encompass a breadth of repertoire styles, and some really fantastic artists. We look forward to welcoming new and returning audiences to the opera."

Subscriptions to North Carolina Opera's full 2022/2023 season start at just $117.00, and are available now. You can purchase a package at ncopera.org, or by calling the Box Office at (919) 792-3853. Tickets to individual shows will be available to purchase later this summer.