Nimesh Patel Comes To Durham Performing Arts Center Saturday, September 30

Nimesh Patel is a comedian and Emmy-nominated writer who has risen the ranks to some of comedy's biggest stages .

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Comedian and Emmy-nominated writer Nimesh Patel announced his Fast & Loose Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 37-city tour kicks off on September 1 at Hackney Empire in London, UK, and then will make its way across the U.S. including DPAC on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

  • Online at DPACnc.com
  • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,
    123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC
  • Ticketmaster.com

Nimesh Patel is a comedian and Emmy-nominated writer who has risen the ranks to some of comedy's biggest stages due to his unassailable joke writing, prolific output, and innovative marketing. Named as one of Variety's prestigious “10 Comics To Watch” of 2023 and described by Vulture as “sophistication with street sense, the sophistication of street sense,” Nimesh has charted a path from sold-out comedy clubs to major theaters. His most recent self-produced special “Lucky Lefty” about his experience having testicular cancer “for three business days” is his third in the past two years. “Lucky Lefty” along with his first two self-produced specials “Thank You China” and “Jokes to Get You Through Quarantine” have amassed millions of views on YouTube alone with no sign of slowing down. His first writing job came after Chris Rock saw him perform standup and hired him directly to write for The Academy Awards in 2016 and tour with him. Since then, he has written for “Saturday Night Live” with Vanity Fair hailing him as the show's “most intriguing new hire,” “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” The White House Correspondents Dinner, and was a producer for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” He is a favorite on the late-night circuit with multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC was recently nominated for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has “something for everyone,” hosting 500,000 guests per year to its 200+ performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.

For more information, please visit www.DPACnc.com.




