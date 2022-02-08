NEXT STOP BROADWAY Returns To DPAC July 11-15, 2022

DPAC has announced that Next Stop BROADWAY, a week-long performing arts program consisting of classes, workshops, and rehearsals focused on classic Broadway shows, will return this summer.

Next Stop BROADWAY will take place from July 11 - 15, 2022. Paid registrations go on sale this Thursday, February 10th at 10:00 AM and are limited to 80 participants, ages 10-17, and will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Act quickly to reserve space, as this program in the past has sold out within hours.

With a grant from DPAC of over $10,000, twenty area youth will receive fully paid scholarships to attend the program at no charge. Scholarship applications can be found at https://www.dpacnc.com/community/next-stop-broadway and must be submitted by May 13, 2022. Scholarships will be awarded to applicants with financial needs and interest in the performing arts.

"I can't wait for Next Stop BROADWAY to return to DPAC again this July," said Megan Rindoks, DPAC's Community Engagement Manager. "Getting to work with so many enthusiastic theater students is always a highlight of my year, and I love watching them shine on our stage at the end of the week."

A staff of esteemed Broadway professionals, headed by Broadway veteran Tony Parise, will teach participants, ages 10 - 17, ensemble songs and choreography from hit shows from the "Golden Age of Broadway" and participants work together throughout the week to create their own unique skits based on shows in the upcoming DPAC season and other hit musicals.

The week will culminate with an "Opening Night" performance for family and friends on Friday afternoon. Students will have the opportunity to perform on DPAC's main stage in the same theater that has hosted acclaimed Broadway shows, such as Hamilton, Wicked, and Disney's The Lion King.

Next Stop BROADWAY encourages teamwork and is designed to teach the importance of building a strong ensemble. Previous theater experience is celebrated but not necessary, and anyone with an interest in the performing arts is welcome.

This musical theater program will be directed by Broadway actor, director, and choreographer, Tony Parise. Mr. Parise has a vast repertoire of performance credits from hit Broadway shows, including 42nd Street, A Chorus Line, and City of Angels. In addition, Mr. Parise has led similar musical theater education programs at performing arts centers in Boston, Providence, and Philadelphia.

For more information and to apply visit https://www.dpacnc.com/community/next-stop-broadway